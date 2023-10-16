Share the love with Verizon's buy one get one offer on select 5G … – Verizon News

No Updates

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Valentine's Day is approaching and it’s time to share the love. Think outside of the box and get great deals on unique gifts including smartphones, watches, headphones, speakers, gaming accessories, chargers and more. Don't miss out on our limited time offers and shop now to find the perfect present for your special someone – all at a great price.



Share the love. Buy one of our best 5G phones and get one on us when you activate a new smartphone line on select unlimited plans.1

Plus, get up to $400 when you switch two lines at verizon.com.2

Shop this deal



Buy some of the best watches available get a second as low as free.

Get $180 off select smartwatches with trade-in.3

Shop this deal





Get Razor Edge 5G for $5/mo., when you buy select 5G phone.4

Shop this deal



Get Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $0/mo., when you buy a select Android phone.5

Shop this deal





6

Get 35% off when you buy Bang & Olufsen HX headphones and a Beosound A1 2nd gen speaker.

Buy now, pay later. Just bill to your Verizon account.

Shop this deal



Buy Astro Gaming A50 headset and get 50% off Astro Gaming A10 headset.

Plus, free 2-day shipping.

Shop this deal



Up to $35 off when you purchase two select Nimble chargers.

Plus, free 2-day shipping or get it today with In-Store Pickup.

Shop this deal





1Up to $799.99 device payment purchase w/1 new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan per phone req'd. $200 Verizon e-gift card per phone (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in of 2 lines. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value & of same manufacturer: Less $800 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Eligible on select models.

2$399.99 device payment purchase per watch w/1 new watch line of service req’d. 2nd watch must be of equal or lesser value: Less $399.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR.

3$399.99 device payment or full retail purchase on service plan req’d. Less $180 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

45G phone only: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d. Razer Edge 5G: $599.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req’d. Less $419.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

55G phone only: Up to $1919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req'd. Watch: $329.99 (40mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $329.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

6Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply. Postpaid account in good standing required. Free 2-day shipping on orders $49+. Available for purchases placed on verizon.com for delivery within the U.S. only, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. In-Store Pickup: Available across the U.S. at participating Verizon Wireless stores; orders must be placed between 8 AM – 5 PM Mon – Sat, before 2 PM Sun. Subject to inventory availability.

