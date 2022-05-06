Lexus RZ and Kia Sportage Hybrid reviews, Bolt EV recall update, Tesla and Kia cord-cutting: Today's Car News – Green Car Reports

We drive Lexus’ first electric vehicle for the U.S., and in a drive of the Kia Sportage Hybrid find its value irresistible. The federal government tipped us on how the Chevy Bolt EV recall is going, and we look at why Tesla and Kia might have stopped offering charge cables with their EVs. And Tesla sales continue to surge in California. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid isn’t just the best-driving of the new Sportage lineup, but better-driving versus other hybrid rivals from Toyota, Honda, and Ford. At a starting price of $28,545, the 43-mpg hybrid is a great value, too.

And in a first drive of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, we found some satisfying handling but weren’t able to size up how Lexus’ first EV for the U.S. fits together as an entire package. Although we are intrigued by the steering yoke.

Tesla recently stopped including a mobile charger with its new vehicles—opting instead to reduce prices on its well-regarded home hardware. But it’s worth noting it isn’t the only company to bow out on including a charge cord with the car.

About 45% of all Chevrolet Bolt EV models recalled for their battery packs have received a remedy, according to recall documents filed by the federal government last week. All Bolt EV models are affected by the recall, but GM opted to replace all battery modules on the earlier 2017-2019 cars.

EV sales were at a record level both in California and nationally, with Tesla in the sales lead at more than 10% of the state’s market. The market share for plug-in vehicles has essentially doubled in the Golden State over just the past two years.

Volta plans to deploy a pilot fleet of 100 trucks for U.S. customer evaluation, starting in Los Angeles in 2023, then will make trucks in the U.S. with a partner in 2024-2025.

Lucid has more than 30,000 reservations, and still plans to make 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles at its Arizona plant in 2022.

You’ll get consistent road-trip fast-charging in about a half-hour with 150-kw CCS hardware—most of the time not much slower than the finicky performance on 350-kw hardware.

Tesla recently gave the Model S (and Model X) a significant interior update that included a steering yoke, but it hasn’t confirmed the swiveling screen.

Volvo sees it as a step toward offering only pure electric vehicles by 2030 and being carbon-neutral by 2040.

The electric startup will show a prototype form of the sports car in August 2023, with production due in the second half of 2024.

The proposed purchase agreement would add 14 European cities and 10,000 vehicles to Free2Move’s existing 2,500-vehicle fleet.

Polestar claims range improvements and a lower carbon footprint from the use of renewable energy in the manufacturing process.

Electrify America dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2021, which the company said powered 145 million miles of EV driving and offset 5.7 million gallons of gasoline.

Separately, the DOE has also designated $60 million in funding for so-called “second-life” uses of batteries after they’ve been retired from EV use.

