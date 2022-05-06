Technology
[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'Netflix needs to make careful decisions' – The Korea JoongAng Daily
Monday
January 20, 2020
Monday
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
Fine Dust :
[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] ‘The mask stays on until it is over’
[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] ‘The DP’s double standards are outrageous’
[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] ‘Netflix needs to make careful decisions’
[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] ‘There’s no justice and fairness anymore’
[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] ‘The mask policy makes no sense’
Beat Netflix? ‘Yes.’ OTTs say. Consolidate? ‘No!’
Streaming services ordered to change refund terms
As streaming services battle, they want Elsa on their side
The streaming business in crisis
Local OTT services become more popular as Netflix stalls
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)
Korea JoongAng Daily Sitemap
All materials contained on this site are protected by Korean copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior consent of Joins.com | Tel: 1577-0510