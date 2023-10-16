Never Pay Full Price for a Google Pixel 7 Pro – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are almost always discounted, sort of like Google Nest devices. You should never pay full price for one because if one of those phones isn’t on sale today, there’s a good chance it will be in a couple of days.

As an example, I just casually scrolled through Amazon’s deals section moments ago and there was the Pixel 7 calling to me. It’s in there because you can get double the storage on the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for the price of the lowest tier model. And for the Pixel 6a, it seems to be priced down to $299 more than it sits at its full $449 price.

If you don’t believe me that these are always on sale, take a look through our deals section. On the first page – and we don’t write them all up – I found a February deal that touched them all, another big one in January, and another couple from December (here too). Should you decide tomorrow or a week from now that it’s the day for you to upgrade to a newer Pixel phone, do not pull that trigger without it being on sale.

At the moment, you can grab a Pixel 7 with 256GB storage for $599 ($100 off) or a Pixel 7 Pro 256GB for $899 ($100 off). The Pixel 7 Pro 512GB model is also $100 off. The Pixel 6a only comes in one configuration with 128GB storage, and yes, it’s $150 off at $299.

We have reviews of all of these devices, by the way. The Pixel 7 review is here, the Pixel 7 Pro’s is here, and the Pixel 6a review can be found here.

Amazon Links: Pixel 7 | Pixel 7 Pro | Pixel 6a

