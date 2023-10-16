Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Carol Massar, Jason Kelly. Bloomberg Television takes you behind the scenes of our award winning magazine "Bloomberg BusinessWeek." Carol Massar and Jason Kelly talk with the writers who break news on a weekly basis and get a lighter touch from the editor who oversees the Etc. section.

Citi Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Depart After 33 Years at Bank

Former Apollo Partner Geoff Strong Starts Infrastructure, Energy Firm

Top-Earning US Men See Wage Growth After 35 Even as Others See It Fade

ECB Is Watching Oil for Inflation Risks, Lagarde Tells Ministers

Business Outlook in Canada Drops to Lowest Since Covid Shock

DAZN, Sky Italia Bid €4.5 Billion for Serie A Broadcast Rights

Ford Calls on UAW to Cease ‘Acrimonious’ Strike

Altice Employees Raised Red Flags Years Before Corruption Probe

UC Berkeley Plans a $2 Billion Silicon Valley Space Center

Google’s Deals Lock Up 50% of US Searches, DOJ Expert Says

Video Game Cyberpunk 2077 Uses AI To Replace Deceased Voice Actor

Meta’s Clegg Says Working to Prevent ‘Inappropriate’ Replies From New AI Chatbots

What to Know About Jim Jordan, the Trump Loyalist Close to Becoming House Speaker

Israeli Bid to Cast Hamas as ISIS Hurt by Gaza Deaths

How an IRS Contractor Leaked Tax Data on Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Wealth Manager Mirabaud Plans to Triple Brazil Assets in Two Years

Natasha from 'Natasha's Kitchen' makes waves in the food world with a simple approach to dishes

Book Review: Clever new novel uses museum wall labels to narrate life story of rich American woman

CDS Bet Bites Carl Icahn

Rite Aid Won’t Be Missed If It Disappears

SEC’s New Hedge Fund Rules Lack an Accountant’s Precision

Ad-Free Versions of Facebook and Instagram Have One Audience in Mind: Regulators

Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again

Introducing The Businessweek Show With Max Abelson

Student Loan Payments Are Back. Here’s What That Means for Millions of Borrowers

Almost Half of South Africans Likely to Go Hungry in 2025, Study Finds

EU’s Carbon Price on Shipping Threatens Economic Growth, Southern Nations Say

France and Germany Urged to Reach Nuclear Agreement as Clock Ticks Down

NYC Releases Plan to Embrace AI, and Regulate It

NYC Taps Bank Forfeiture Funds for Criminal Justice Program

Singapore’s $20 Million Shophouses Are Blazing-Hot Properties

Grayscale Bitcoin Discount Narrows With ETF Conversion Seen ‘Inevitable’

FTX Latest: Singh Testifies He Was Always ‘Intimidated’ by SBF

NFT Makers Are Boycotting Low-Fee Exchanges Over Tumbling Royalties

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

The search giant is making compromises on misinformation and other harms in order to catch up with ChatGPT, workers say

Shortly before Google introduced Bard, its AI chatbot, to the public in March, it asked employees to test the tool.

One worker’s conclusion: Bard was “a pathological liar,” according to screenshots of the internal discussion. Another called it “cringe-worthy.” One employee wrote that when they asked Bard suggestions for how to land a plane, it regularly gave advice that would lead to a crash; another said it gave answers on scuba diving “which would likely result in serious injury or death.”

source