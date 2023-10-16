Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.
Carol Massar, Jason Kelly. Bloomberg Television takes you behind the scenes of our award winning magazine "Bloomberg BusinessWeek." Carol Massar and Jason Kelly talk with the writers who break news on a weekly basis and get a lighter touch from the editor who oversees the Etc. section.
Citi Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Depart After 33 Years at Bank
Former Apollo Partner Geoff Strong Starts Infrastructure, Energy Firm
Top-Earning US Men See Wage Growth After 35 Even as Others See It Fade
ECB Is Watching Oil for Inflation Risks, Lagarde Tells Ministers
Business Outlook in Canada Drops to Lowest Since Covid Shock
DAZN, Sky Italia Bid €4.5 Billion for Serie A Broadcast Rights
Ford Calls on UAW to Cease ‘Acrimonious’ Strike
Altice Employees Raised Red Flags Years Before Corruption Probe
UC Berkeley Plans a $2 Billion Silicon Valley Space Center
Google’s Deals Lock Up 50% of US Searches, DOJ Expert Says
Video Game Cyberpunk 2077 Uses AI To Replace Deceased Voice Actor
Meta’s Clegg Says Working to Prevent ‘Inappropriate’ Replies From New AI Chatbots
What to Know About Jim Jordan, the Trump Loyalist Close to Becoming House Speaker
Israeli Bid to Cast Hamas as ISIS Hurt by Gaza Deaths
How an IRS Contractor Leaked Tax Data on Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk
Wealth Manager Mirabaud Plans to Triple Brazil Assets in Two Years
Natasha from 'Natasha's Kitchen' makes waves in the food world with a simple approach to dishes
Book Review: Clever new novel uses museum wall labels to narrate life story of rich American woman
CDS Bet Bites Carl Icahn
Rite Aid Won’t Be Missed If It Disappears
SEC’s New Hedge Fund Rules Lack an Accountant’s Precision
Ad-Free Versions of Facebook and Instagram Have One Audience in Mind: Regulators
Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again
Introducing The Businessweek Show With Max Abelson
Student Loan Payments Are Back. Here’s What That Means for Millions of Borrowers
Almost Half of South Africans Likely to Go Hungry in 2025, Study Finds
EU’s Carbon Price on Shipping Threatens Economic Growth, Southern Nations Say
France and Germany Urged to Reach Nuclear Agreement as Clock Ticks Down
NYC Releases Plan to Embrace AI, and Regulate It
NYC Taps Bank Forfeiture Funds for Criminal Justice Program
Singapore’s $20 Million Shophouses Are Blazing-Hot Properties
Grayscale Bitcoin Discount Narrows With ETF Conversion Seen ‘Inevitable’
FTX Latest: Singh Testifies He Was Always ‘Intimidated’ by SBF
NFT Makers Are Boycotting Low-Fee Exchanges Over Tumbling Royalties
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
The search giant is making compromises on misinformation and other harms in order to catch up with ChatGPT, workers say
Shortly before Google introduced Bard, its AI chatbot, to the public in March, it asked employees to test the tool.
One worker’s conclusion: Bard was “a pathological liar,” according to screenshots of the internal discussion. Another called it “cringe-worthy.” One employee wrote that when they asked Bard suggestions for how to land a plane, it regularly gave advice that would lead to a crash; another said it gave answers on scuba diving “which would likely result in serious injury or death.”
Google Bard AI Chatbot Raises Ethical Concerns From Employees – Bloomberg
