Disney Plus Shows Adults Will Enjoy – CBR – Comic Book Resources

Disney isn’t known for its darker content, but its streaming service offers many shows for more mature audiences.

Despite its traditionally wholesome and family-friendly reputation, Disney owns the rights to a fair share of darker and grittier shows and movies. On Disney+, much of the media giant's extensive library can be accessed by fans. This includes darker shows that may seem off-brand for the Walt Disney name. Whether through acquisitions or from the parent company's subsidiary studios, there's a lot of mature storytelling on the streaming platform.

Disney+ has a near-endless stream of content that appeals to all ages, from animated comedy series to superhero shows. The House of Mouse's streaming arm is one of viewers' go-to services for great entertainment, and having a good range of content helps that. Indeed, some of the company's greatest shows are also some of the darkest series.

Family Guy has been a beloved animated sitcom since it first hit screens in 1999, surviving an early cancelation and returning after massive DVD sales. Following the antics of the Griffin family in their Quahog home, the series primarily focuses on Peter and his friends as they navigate absurd situations. In Family Guy, the mundane becomes hilarious.

The series'darkness doesn't come from horror or crime but rather its edgy, often offensive humor. The series has explored risky topics, such as sex, crime, race, and other subjects that most TV shows steer clear of. The show has only gotten darker as the years have passed, making it a surprising addition to the Disney+ library.

Netflix's Daredevil brought the hero to streaming with a gritty, mature series that stands in contrast to many of Disney's own lighter Marvel series. With Charlie Cox in the leading role, it showcased Daredevil's war on crime in the underworld of Hell's Kitchen, and notably, against his rival, the Kingpin.

Daredevil is widely regarded as among the best superhero shows ever made, primarily due to its darker tone that sets it apart from the MCU. It had bloody fights, high-stakes tension, and great action and crime stories, a must-see for superhero fans.

The X-Files remains the quintessential supernatural detective show. The series focuses on FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate unusual cases, often dealing with paranormal activities, dubbed the X-Files. It's a must-see for any sci-fi fan.

While the series isn't relentlessly bleak, it is, first and foremost, a drama. The X-Files had some of the darkest moments on TV, including the episode "Home," deemed so disturbing it was actually pulled from the air. Whether it was episodes centered around serial killers or a horrifying alien conspiracy, the show had more than its fair share of unnerving stories.

Prison Break remains one of the more underrated series of the early 2000s, largely due to some great competition. However, it also has a strong following. Set in the confines of a high-security prison, it follows two brothers, one sent to jail for a crime he didn't commit and the other on a mission to free his brother.

Prison Break ran for five seasons, and focused on dark crimes and the dangers of life in prison, including prison culture. After a long hiatus in season five, the series received its final season, where aspects of the show's previous finale were revised.

Lost was something of a pop culture phenomenon when it aired in 2004. Telling the story of a group of survivors from a crashed plane on a desolate island, millions tuned in to watch the fate of its characters. As the show went on, the number of survivors waned.

Lost had some difficult and shocking storylines, including the enigmatic black smoke monster that would kill off characters throughout the show. Its infamous ending was as infuriating to fans as it was dark, with the revelation the characters had been stuck in purgatory the whole time.

Homeland followed in the footsteps of series like 24, bringing fans a counter-terrorism show that revolved around CIA agents defending America. The first three seasons were especially excellent, focusing on the story of Brody, a captured marine who had been brainwashed.

Homeland was also an incredibly difficult series, with storylines that touched on espionage, war, civilian deaths, and terrorist attacks. Regardless of its dark nature, it's a great show for fans who enjoy slow-burn thrillers.

Focusing on the trial of the century, the attempted conviction of OJ Simpson, and the details surrounding the case, American Crime Story offered a fictionalized account of a famous historical moment. With Cuba Gooding Jr. cast as the infamous football player turned prime suspect, it took viewers on a step-by-step of the fiasco.

The series was a reminder to everyone of the tragic murder, and the fact that the killer was never convicted. As far as true crime series go, American Crime Story was very well executed, and made the infamous crime relevant to a new generation.

The Strain, based on the Dark Horse comic by David Lapham and Mike Huddleston, was a vampire horror series that followed a group of scientists trying to investigate the threat. The show delved into the dark horror that made the comic book so excellent.

The Strain was a decent series for science fiction and horror fans, though it had its ups and downs as the show dragged on. Its central focus around an apocalyptic outbreak of a vampire virus makes it a good fit for fans of series like HBO's The Last of Us or The Walking Dead.

One of the best crime series on TV, Criminal Minds, is a show that follows an elite team of FBI profilers as they travel the country to solve difficult murder cases. The series goes beyond the traditional police procedural and follows some especially grim stories, such as "The Longest Night."

Criminal Minds has earned its spot near the top of crime shows, especially regarding Disney+'s selection. For fans of dark thrillers and gritty crime stories, the series is the perfect destination to get their fill of murder mystery and drama.

Kiefer Sutherland's iconic role as Jack Bauer made 24 the legendary action series it became. Following counter-terrorist agents who work to prevent attacks, it took place in real-time, each episode representing one hour of the day. This made it an especially intense series.

24 was known for exploring themes of terrorism, torture, and its hero, Jack, going to extreme – and often illegal – lengths to save lives. It may not be a horror series, but the show was often incredibly dark, with many seasons ending on bleak and depressing notes.

