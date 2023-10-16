Binance Stablecoin Issuer Paxos To Stop Minting BUSD Token After … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

We look at the craftsmanship of high end products from African American-owned companies and Black creators.

From Climate to US-China Rivalry, Singapore Weighs How To Adapt

Evergrande Wind-Up Hearing Opens Bumpy Path Toward Liquidation

New Zealand Inflation Slows More Than Expected to 2-Year Low

Fed Should Stop Rate Increases With US Small Businesses Struggling, Harker Says

Real Estate Brokers Pocketing Up to 6% in Fees Draw Antitrust Scrutiny

Qatar Seeks LNG Buyers, Leveraging Energy Supply Fears in Europe

Wexner Foundation Pulls Support From Harvard Over Response to Hamas Attack

Brands Dangle Freebies at Walmart as Online Ads Lose Appeal (1)

Top Abcam Investor HBK Voices Support for $5.7 Billion Sale

Google’s Deals Lock Up 50% of US Searches, DOJ Expert Says

Video Game Cyberpunk 2077 Uses AI To Replace Deceased Voice Actor

Meta’s Clegg Says Working to Prevent ‘Inappropriate’ Replies From New AI Chatbots

Will Xi Jinping’s Gamble on Vladimir Putin Pay Off?

South African President Rules Out Privatizating State Companies

Billionaire Arnault Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to Bezos

How an IRS Contractor Leaked Tax Data on Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Miniature 'Star Wars' X-wing gets over $3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker's collection

Kansas is No. 1 in the preseason men's AP Top 25; Duke, Purdue next as 5 teams get first-place votes

Beijing’s Global Leadership Flaws Expose a Bigger Problem

South Korea’s Defense Ambitions Can Be Met By Tech

Could the ‘Netflix Model’ Work for Gene Therapy?

Ad-Free Versions of Facebook and Instagram Have One Audience in Mind: Regulators

Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again

Introducing The Businessweek Show With Max Abelson

NYC Imposes 60-Day Shelter Limit for Migrants With Families

Student Loan Payments Are Back. Here’s What That Means for Millions of Borrowers

Climate Tech Investing Slides More Than 40% Over Past 12 Months

EU Fails to Set Date Ending Fossil Fuel Subsidies Before COP28

NYC Releases Plan to Embrace AI, and Regulate It

NYC Taps Bank Forfeiture Funds for Criminal Justice Program

Singapore’s $20 Million Shophouses Are Blazing-Hot Properties

Bitcoin ETF Enthusiasts Hit as Fake News Fuels $85 Million Liquidation

Grayscale Bitcoin Discount Narrows With ETF Conversion Seen ‘Inevitable’

FTX Latest: Singh Testifies He Was Always ‘Intimidated’ by SBF

The regulatory clampdown against the ailing crypto sector was turned up a notch in the US on Monday, adding a major stablecoin issuer and the world’s largest exchange Binance to the roster of digital-asset companies under fresh scrutiny.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said it had directed Paxos Trust Co. to stop issuing new tokens of crypto’s third largest stablecoin, a Binance-branded coin known as BUSD that has roughly $16 billion in circulation. The move targeted two core pillars of crypto — its most-traded type of tokens and the biggest exchange offering them — in one fell swoop, showing how watchdogs are keen to get tough on the sector after years of relative inaction.

source