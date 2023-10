Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin below $23k; Solana, Polygon shed over 5% – The Economic Times

Read Stock Insights by ET for a quick analysis

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

The Centre is mulling measures, including tighter rules for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers, to deter offshore platforms illegally offering gambling and betting in India after finding several new ones have mushroomed.

Life insurance companies are close to agreeing to impose a 30% cap on commissions paid to corporate agencies, including banks and non-banking financial companies, for credit life policies, said people with knowledge of the matter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may grow in “very moderate single digits” in this fiscal year, according to CEO K Krithivasan who assumed office in June. The 59-year-old executive’s term comes amid one of the most testing years for the IT services industry, which is faced with slowing demand for its offerings worldwide.

