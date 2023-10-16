Apple Reportedly Planning to Release Larger 16-Inch iPad Next Year – MacRumors

Apple is developing a larger 16-inch iPad that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report today from The Information‘s Wayne Ma. This would be the largest-ever iPad model, topping the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.



“A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen,” the report says. No additional details were provided about the prospective device, which would have the same screen size as a 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing users with a significantly larger canvas to work with.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman last year claimed that Apple was exploring the idea of larger iPads that could further “blur the lines” between a tablet and a laptop.

Earlier this year, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple was also developing a larger 14-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. Taking both of these rumors into account, it is possible that Apple is planning to release both 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models next year, which would mirror the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple just updated the iPad Pro with the M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, an Apple Pencil hover feature, ProRes video recording support, and a few other minor improvements last week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source