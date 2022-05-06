Samsung Adds Fall Detection, Improved Health Monitoring to Older Galaxy Watches – PCMag

Features like Fall Detection will make their way from the Watch4 to the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Watch3, allowing the watch to detect hard falls from users during physical activity.

Samsung has revealed new Galaxy Watch software that brings features from its latest Watch4 model to four older smartwatches.

Owners of the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3 can expect upgraded health and personalization features starting Nov. 15, with the rollout of the OneUI 4 software update for Android 12.

“Samsung believes in putting the very best mobile experiences into the hands of as many people as possible, which includes our commitment to providing continuous software support for previous Galaxy Watch models,” Samsung says.

Features like Fall Detection will make their way from the Watch4 to the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Watch3, allowing the watch to detect hard falls from users during physical activity. The new update will give the option to adjust Fall Detection sensitivity that can detect falls even while standing and the ability to send SOS messages to pre-selected contacts once a fall is detected.

All four watches will receive 10 additional watch faces that first launched with the Watch4. “Tapping on these watch faces will enable you to pick between different background or text colors, while the Animals watch face allows you to choose between different colorful animated creatures like a monkey, rabbit, sheep, or cat.”

Other features include an updated group challenge in the Work Out with Friends feature and more accurate health monitoring. The update arrives today in the US and Korea for Bluetooth devices only and will roll out to other regions and LTE devices later.

Chance Townsend got his start at PCMag as an editorial fellow in summer 2021, and is now a freelancer. He’s a grad student at the University of North Texas, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. He’s in front of a computer screen most of the time, but when he isn’t, he’s either in the kitchen or out at his local park feeding the ducks.

