How to download Aadhaar, PAN through WhatsApp – BusinessLine

By Madhu Balaji

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Send ‘Hi’ or ‘Namaste’ to +91 9013151515 to reach out to the MyGov HelpDesk.

Step 3: The chatbot will ask you to select between DigiLocker or CoWIN services. Select DigiLocker services.

Note: You must have a DigiLocker account. Here’show to set up your DigiLocker account.

Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number without any space.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: The chatbot will now show you the documents linked to your DigiLocker account.

Step 7: Enter the option number displayed beside your Aadhaar or PAN card.

The document will now be available for download in PDF format within the chat box.

