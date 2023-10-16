AT&T Stock Is Getting Closer To A Key Technical Benchmark – Investor's Business Daily

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: Will Microsoft’s High-Stakes Bet On AI Pay Off?
AT&T (T) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78.
When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
IBD’s proprietary rating measures price performance with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock’s price movement over the last 52 weeks stacks up against all the other stocks in our database.
History shows that the best-performing stocks tend to have an 80 or higher RS Rating as they launch their largest runs. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.
AT&T is not currently near a potential buying area. In fact it has fallen back to the sell section from the previous cup with handle pattern. See if the stock goes on to build a new pattern that could ignite a stronger run.
In terms of top and bottom line numbers, the company has posted two quarters of accelerating earnings growth. Top line growth has not followed the same trajectory, coming in at 0% last quarter.
AT&T holds the No. 2 rank among its peers in the Telecom Servics-Integrated industry group. Charter Communications (CHTR) also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.
5:00 AM ET VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?
