Hangar One revamp in Mountain View led by Google gets into full swing – The Mercury News

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The restoration of Hangar One, a Silicon Valley icon that serves as a reminder of a bygone era of giant dirigibles, is kicking into high gear this month under a project being led by Google’s Planetary Ventures unit. But exactly what the hulking structure, visible from Highway 101, will be used for in the future remains to be seen.

Hangar One, located on the grounds of the NASA Ames Research Center and Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, could be used for space, aviation and tech research. But so far, Google has declined to say exactly how it plans to use the 90-year-old structure, which formerly housed the giant USS Macon airship and, later, other aircraft. NASA has been tightlipped this week.

“It’s exciting,” said Lenny Siegel, founder of the Save Hangar One Committee, a Mountain View-based activist group. “We have been waiting a long time for this. It will take quite a while for this to get done. But it’s a big building.”

The structure measures approximately 1,133 feet long, 308 feet wide and 198 feet high.

Full-fledged restoration work, on the heels of years of toxic materials cleanup and environmental remediation, began in earnest Thursday, according to information released by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat whose district encompasses parts of Santa Clara County and San Mateo County, including Mountain View.

On Thursday morning, a large tarp was draped over the upper levels of the vast structure.

“I’m thrilled that restoration of Hangar One will finally begin on May 5,” Eshoo said in an email to this news organization. “Our community has worked for years to save this historic landmark that defines the landscape of the South Bay region and Silicon Valley.”

Siegel agreed.

“This is one of the key historical emblems of Silicon Valley,” Siegel said. “Most of us in this area drive or bike past Hangar One several times a week, so we really notice it.”

In 2015, Google entered a $1.6 billion, 60-year lease with NASA to formally take over the 1,000-acre Moffett Field site, with plans to repurpose its three airship hangars as laboratories for developing robots, rovers, drones, internet-carrying balloons and other cutting-edge technology, the company said at the time. The search giant’s Planetary Ventures would take on the primary responsibility for the vast effort.

A letter issued in 2020 by Jonathan Ikan, who is listed as a NASA manager for the cultural resource management and preservation efforts at the NASA Ames Research Center and Moffett Federal Airfield, detailed potential uses of Hangar One when it’s complete.

“Research and development, such as testing and light assembly uses related to space, aviation, rover/robotics and other emerging technologies” were listed by Ikan as potential activities that Planetary Ventures intends to conduct in Hangar One.

The removal of the toxic materials took years to complete under work supervised by the U.S. Navy. Now the next stage will be the wide-ranging restoration effort, also likely to be a years-long endeavor.

“The Hangar was originally built during the Great Depression and provided hundreds of much-needed jobs,” Rep. Eshoo said. “It has been adjacent to NASA Ames from the start and was the training grounds and aircraft hangar during World War II. This American icon is also one of the largest freestanding structures in the country.”

The U.S. Navy completed Hangar One in 1933 to serve as home to the dirigible U.S.S. Macon, which was damaged in a storm and lost off the Big Sur coast. By 1950, Moffett Field had become the largest naval air transport base on the West Coast.

In the 1980s, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency placed the site on the National Priority List for sites known to release hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants. Following the discovery in 2003 that toxins were leaching from panels covering the hangar, the future of the huge depression-era structure remained in limbo for nearly a decade before any action was taken.

In 1994, NASA took control of the site after Moffett. Yet even though NASA was in charge of what is now Moffett Federal Airfield, the U.S. government determined that the Navy would be responsible for the cleanup.

In 2011, the Navy spent four months removing the structure’s outside panels, leaving NASA Ames responsible for re-skinning the structure.

The ground floor of Hangar One totals eight acres, is 200 feet high and is large enough to accommodate several football fields.

At nearby Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, some of Hangar One lives on. Reclaimed redwood planks from the hangar’s sides have been incorporated into walls and bars on the premier suite level, as well as the rooftop benches and raised planter boxes located on the stadium’s solar terrace.

The hangar, in Siegel’s view, is unquestionably a historic landmark, but he believes the structure connects the region’s cutting-edge past to its cutting-edge present and future.

“Hangar One is irreplaceable,” Siegel said. “It is one of the largest free-standing buildings in the world. In some ways, it is a direct link to the technological development that has occurred.”

