Improved Calling Features on WhatsApp – Meta

While WhatsApp is best known for bringing private and secure messaging to people across the world, more people are using it as a way to connect with voice and video calls. That’s why over the course of this year we’ve launched several improvements to calling on WhatsApp, for catching up with friends and family, colleagues and communities securely.

We’ve introduced new features for better connecting as a group on calls:







We’ve also made functional changes for a more seamless calling experience:

As always, all calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to protect people’s privacy and safety. We’ll keep making improvements to calling next year as we continue supporting high quality, private calling on WhatsApp wherever you are in the world.

