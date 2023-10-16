New PlayStation Commercial Shows Sony Is Leaving PS4 Behind – TheGamer

PS4’s days seem to be numbered.

The PlayStation 4 is Sony's second best-selling console with over 117 million units sold since its launch in 2013. It also stands fourth amongst the best-selling consoles of all time, right behind Nintendo DS and Game Boy. It was truly a generation-defining console that saw some unforgettable game releases as well. However, it seems that Sony is preparing to retire the console soon.

A recent trailer on PlayStation's YouTube gave us a glimpse of the games to expect in the year 2023 for PS5 and PS4. Amongst these were Final Fantasy 16, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Expansion, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Forspoken, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Dead Space, all of which are highly-anticipated titles. Although, apart from the excitement, there is another thing common between the aforementioned games: These will only be available on the PS5.

So far, there are only five first-party PS5 exclusives, two years after Sony's next-gen console was released. Apart from these, there are only a handful of next-gen exclusive third-party games, as most of them are available on the PS4 as well. However, with this trailer, we see that numerous titles are only coming to the PS5, including some third-party titles like Alan Wake 2, Dead Space, and more.

Microsoft had quietly discontinued the production of the Xbox One by the end of 2020 to focus on the Series X|S, whereas Sony ordered a million additional PS4 units in 2022. One of the reasons behind this was the PS5 supply shortage which was possibly why we saw an unprecedented rise in the demand for PS4s, as Sony continued producing those nine years after its release.

The PS4 celebrates a decade of existence in 2023 which could be its last considering the number of titles that are coming out on the PS4, both first-party and third-party, are now looking scarce. Additionally, with the launch of PSVR 2, players will require a PS5 to have the next-gen VR experience which is another indicator of the sun setting on the PS4. If Sony does retire the PS4 for good this year, it will truly be the end of an era.

