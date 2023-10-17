Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi to premiere on February 10. See posters – Hindustan Times

Subscribe Now! Get features like

The crime thriller Farzi will premiere on Prime Video on February 10, 2023. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, the web series mark marks the digital debut of actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. In the posters released with the date announcement, it shows Shahid as a conman, while Vijay is the law enforcement officer trying to track him down. (Also read: Vijay Sethupathi stuns fans with his drastic weight loss in short time, Twitter calls him ‘inspirational’. See pic)

The streaming platform released two posters of the actors. The first one asks, “Con hai ye farzi? (Who is this conman?) (sun emoji) #Farzi #FarziOnPrime.” In it, Shahid is seen in a dark grey T-shirt amidst the title Farzi made out of the Indian currency. The actor is looking back at the camera. Excited fans dropped fire emojis on the post. One fan wrote, “Shahid Kapoor being badass is all I want to see.” Another asked, “Ye post to farzi nahi hai na? (This post is not counterfeit, is it?)(laughing with tears emoji).”

The second poster features a determined-looking Vijay. It is captioned, “Here to uncover the asli behind the Farzi (magnifying glass emoji) #Farzi #FarziOnPrime.” The actor is wearing a dark blue blazer and is carrying a gun against the same currency title background as Shahid. Fans commented on the series cast and wrote, “Bawaal casting (fire emojis).” Another fan wrote, This is going to be fire.”

Farzi also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and newcomer Bhuvan Arora in key roles. Created by the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series is produced under their banner D2R Films. They earlier created the hit Prime Video series, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The upcoming show, which has eight episodes, is said to be ” a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich”. Farzi has been written by Raj & DK, along with Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar, and will focus on the cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and Vijay where losing is not an option.

In a statement, the creators Raj & DK said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”

