Binance Could Exit From US Partners as SEC Cracks Down On Crypto – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

The Pulse with Francine Lacqua is all about conversations with high profile guests in the beating heart of global business, economics, finance and politics. Based in London, we go wherever the story is, bringing you exclusive interviews and market-moving scoops.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Alexander Heffner, journalist and long-time host of PBS's The Open Mind, journeys from Maine to North Carolina and New Mexico to the Dakotas, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Focusing on America's shared heritage rather than partisan talking points, Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.

Saudi Arabian Water Treatment Firm Miahona Considers IPO

Angry Creditors Are Fighting Over a Crown Jewel of German Real Estate

Czech Central Bank Head Signals Cut or Hold Options Open in 2023

Franco-German Deal to Be Base for EU Fiscal Rules, Le Maire Says

UK Wage Growth Eases in Sign of Labor Market Cooling

Alibaba, Tencent Join Funding for Chinese AI High-flyer Baichuan

Dalio’s Abu Dhabi Penthouse Shows Rise of New Hedge Fund Hubs

Tencent’s Record Buybacks Are Not Enough to End $43 Billion Rout

LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs This Year

Ericsson Drops to Lowest Since 2017 After Disappointing Guidance

Alibaba, Tencent Join Funding for Chinese AI High-flyer Baichuan

Baidu Says Its AI as Good as ChatGPT’s in Bold Claim for China

Video Game Cyberpunk 2077 Uses AI To Replace Deceased Voice Actor

Ukraine Recap: Missiles Fired at Russian Airfields, Kyiv Says

Palestinians Report Heavy Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Gaza

These Are The World’s Best And Worst Pensions in 2023

Billionaire Arnault Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to Bezos

Yo-Yo Ma Hong Kong Tickets Sell for as Much as Taylor Swift Gig

Miniature 'Star Wars' X-wing gets over $3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker's collection

Britain and Europe Need to Keep Cooperating

Is the Market Calm on the Mideast Right, or Dangerous?

Manchester United Shareholders Are as Unhappy as Its Fans

Ad-Free Versions of Facebook and Instagram Have One Audience in Mind: Regulators

Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again

Introducing The Businessweek Show With Max Abelson

India’s Top Court Rejects Bid to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

NYC Imposes 60-Day Shelter Limit for Migrants With Families

Europe’s Biggest Battery Starts Up in England Using Tesla Cells

The World Risks Focusing on the Wrong Things at COP28

NYC Releases Plan to Embrace AI, and Regulate It

NYC Taps Bank Forfeiture Funds for Criminal Justice Program

Singapore’s $20 Million Shophouses Are Blazing-Hot Properties

Bitcoin ETF Enthusiasts Hit as Fake News Fuels $85 Million Liquidation

Grayscale Bitcoin Discount Narrows With ETF Conversion Seen ‘Inevitable’

FTX Latest: Singh Testifies He Was Always ‘Intimidated’ by SBF

Crypto giant Binance Holdings Ltd. is considering ending relationships with US business partners as regulators turn up the heat.

The company, which operates the world’s largest crypto exchange, is weighing the retreat after its relationships with a key banking partner and stablecoin issuer ran into trouble amid intense scrutiny from authorities, according to a person familiar with the issue. Binance has been probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service.

