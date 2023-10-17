Verizon celebrates Hispanic Heritage connecting customers to loved … – Verizon

No Updates

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

New wireless customers can now call family in Latin America on us, with free Global Choice1.

Full Transparency

No Updates

BASKING RIDGE, N,J. – Hispanic Heritage month is officially observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, but Verizon recognizes and celebrates the Latinx community now and always. Starting today, new wireless customers who activate a new line on postpaid Unlimited will receive Global Choice monthly access for free for the country chosen as long as they remain a Verizon customer on a qualifying plan. And, beginning September 29, existing customers who add a line on certain Unlimited plans will also receive free Global Choice to one country. Global Choice offers international calling from the U.S. to mobile or landline numbers in one of 11 select Latin American countries, on us.

"At Verizon providing the best value, network and experiences for our Latinx customers is always a priority," said Arturo Picicci, Executive Director Product Development and Segment Marketing at Verizon. "We understand how crucial it is for our Hispanic customers to stay connected to their families, that's why we’re offering Global Choice free monthly access to help keep customers connected to loved ones in Latin America. This is just one of the many ways we continue to support and celebrate the Hispanic community, now and always.”

Throughout the month, and throughout the year, Verizon has activities planned to celebrate diversity and recognize the contributions of the Latinx community while engaging with customers and employees alike.

SOMOS Verizon. Our Latinx Employee Resource Group will lead a month-long program through October including a wide-range of activities to inspire employees to learn more and celebrate the diversity within the Latinx community. The program theme will be SOMOS. One familia. Many cultures.

Entérate. Launched earlier this year, Verizon’s home-grown content platform celebrates diversity and the Latino community. It communicates everything happening around and inside Verizon from a Latinx perspective, informing Hispanic employees and customers about relevant Verizon corporate initiatives, promotions and partnerships. A celebratory Hispanic Heritage episode will air on 9/29 – tune in here.

Small Business Digital Ready. As part of Citizen Verizon, we're committed to helping every business succeed in the digital economy, with the goal to provide one million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030. More than 100,000 small businesses closed due to the pandemic, with a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx-owned small businesses. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready supports diverse small businesses through an integrated and customized online curriculum designed to give small businesses the personalized tools to succeed in today's digital world. Participants that register and complete two courses or mentoring events will be eligible to apply for grant funding exclusive to users of Verizon Small Business Digital Ready. Learn more at Verizon.com/smallbusinessdigitalready.

Verizon Latino: Our partnership brandroom with Apple Music delivers one of the best places to discover, experience, and reimagine Latin music. Genre essentials, exclusive interviews, and Apple’s immersive spatial audio experiences are only a few things we brought for this year. There is something for everyone during Hispanic Heritage Month, but there will be more to come in 2022. Take a break and listen here: Verizon Latino Brandroom. Apple Music is currently included, at no additional cost, with the Get More Unlimited plan. And for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music on us (then $9.99 a month afterwards)3.

Latinx @ Work: As a founding partner of the Latinx @ Work Program from UnidosUS (formerly the National Council of La Raza), the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, Verizon is continuing to bridge the digital skills gap in the Latinx community with a $1.4 million grant to the program to help close the technology skills gap among Hispanics and ensure they are well-equipped to thrive in an increasingly competitive – and digital – workforce. This commitment from Verizon builds upon a $1 million grant provided to the organization in 2019 to help foster digital inclusion and human prosperity, key parts of Citizen Verizon.

Volunteering opportunities. In addition to celebrating Hispanic heritage, we encourage V Teamers to use time to support their communities. The HISPA 20,000 Stories project, funded by Verizon, features volunteers' stories in written, audio, and video format, on the 20,000 Stories web platform. And act as a form of virtual mentoring, to be shared with HISPA’s partner schools in New Jersey, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

To get the latest news on Verizon’s Hispanic Heritage month initiatives and content throughout the year, visit verizon.com/news and follow @InsideVerizon on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

To sign up for one of Verizon’s Unlimited plans and take advantage of the Global Choice offer, visit https://www.verizon.com/promos/global-choice/

1 Available for new wireless customers on postpaid Unlimited plans only. Must add Global Choice International plan and eligible country w/in 30 days of activating Unlimited plan. $10/mo credit applied for select country; credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. International calling available from the U.S. to mobile or landline to only select countries starting at 1 hr/mo of usage; then up to $0.20 per minute after monthly time allotment depending on country. See vzw.com for list of eligible countries and add’l rates. Offer valid 9.15 to 12.31.21.

2 Available for existing wireless customers who add a line on certain postpaid Unlimited plans only. Must add Global Choice International plan and eligible country upon activation of your new line on certain Unlimited plans. $10/mo credit applied for select country; credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. International calling available from U.S. to mobile or landline to only select countries starting at 1 hr/mo of usage; then up to $0.20 per minute after monthly time allotment depending on country. See vzw.com for list of eligible countries and add’l rates. Offer valid 9.29 to 12.31.21.

3 Listen to 75 million songs ad-free, or download your favorite tracks and play them offline for 6 months – on us. Then $9.99/mo + taxes after. Cancel anytime. (For NM residents, Apple Music ends automatically after 6 mos.)

Today, Verizon announced that new grant funding opportunities for small businesses, totaling $500,000, are available via Verizon Small Business Digital Ready

Verizon announced the launch of a new online education portal with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. to help upskill and reskill Americans for today’s fastest-growing jobs.

source