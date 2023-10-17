Kuo: Apple Likely to Launch Refreshed iPad Mini Early Next Year – MacRumors

Apple will launch a new iPad mini next year with mass production set to begin in the first quarter, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a series of tweets, Kuo said there may be no new iPad releases in the next nine to 12 months, since “the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24.”

Kuo in December said he expected mass shipments of an updated iPad mini to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, so his latest tweets indicate the analyst no longer believes it will launch before the end of this year.

In his previous thoughts on the subject, Kuo said a new processor will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive only a spec bump.

The current iPad mini released in September 2021 features an 8.3-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, and 5G support on cellular models.

An unreliable rumor from a Korean leaker previously suggested that the next-generation version of the iPad mini will feature ProMotion display technology, allowing for a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

Display analyst Ross Young also believes Apple is already working on an iPad mini 7, but he has said the tablet is unlikely to feature ProMotion technology.

Kuo’s latest predictions included a reference to a foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand, which he believes will be launched by Apple sometime in 2024.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

1 hour ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source