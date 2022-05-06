Vodafone outlines Czech strategy – Broadband TV News

Broadband TV News

Vodafone currently has 600,000 TV customers in the Czech Republic, over half of which (350,00) use the operator’s new platform.

Furthermore, according to Digital Rozhlas, quoting the company’s representatives, in addition to the TV service, the migration of UPC’s customers to Vodafone could be completed by this summer.

Digital Rozhlas also says, quoting Vodafone’s CEO Petr Dvorak, that the company is a market leader in terms of 5G coverage and that it has already integrated such services as Netflix and HBO Max into its TV offer. Its future plans include expanding the number of applications, giving access, for instance, to Czech radio stations, Facebook Watch and titles in the video library. After Android TV, applications for Samsung and LG TVs are also being prepared.

Broadband TV News notes that Vodafone’s 5G network already reaches 70% of the Czech population. Furthermore, the company plans to invest more than CZK3 billion (€12 million) on the modernisation of its network over the coming years. More than 1.6 million homes and businesses can already connect to its 1 Gbps service and it may in due course increase download speeds to 10 Mbps.

Modernisation will also result in Vodafone’s fixed network eventually adopting the DOCSIS 4.0 standard.

