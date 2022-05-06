Connect with us

Technology

Vodafone outlines Czech strategy - Broadband TV News
Advertisement

Technology

Netflix wants to help parents connect with their kids by explaining what they're watching - The Verge

Technology

Disappointment for Chinese: Apple cuts orders for iPhone 14 screens from BOE – Gizchina.com - Inferse

Technology

How to Fix Microsoft Teams High CPU Usage on Windows - MUO - MakeUseOf

Technology

PowerToys for Windows 10 up to date to variation .58 - Tech Gaming Report

Technology

Vodafone outlines Czech strategy – Broadband TV News

Published

18 seconds ago

on

wp header logo 3609

Broadband TV News
Independent. Since 2003
May 6, 2022 10.38 Europe/London By Chris Dziadul
Vodafone TV Czech RepublicVodafone TV Czech RepublicVodafone currently has 600,000 TV customers in the Czech Republic, over half of which (350,00) use the operator’s new platform.
Furthermore, according to Digital Rozhlas, quoting the company’s representatives, in addition to the TV service, the migration of UPC’s customers to Vodafone could be completed by this summer.
Digital Rozhlas also says, quoting Vodafone’s CEO Petr Dvorak, that the company is a market leader in terms of 5G coverage and that it has already integrated such services as Netflix and HBO Max into its TV offer. Its future plans include expanding the number of applications, giving access, for instance, to Czech radio stations, Facebook Watch and titles in the video library. After Android TV, applications for Samsung and LG TVs are also being prepared.
Broadband TV News notes that Vodafone’s 5G network already reaches 70% of the Czech population. Furthermore, the company plans to invest more than CZK3 billion (€12 million) on the modernisation of its network over the coming years. More than 1.6 million homes and businesses can already connect to its 1 Gbps service and it may in due course increase download speeds to 10 Mbps.
Modernisation will also result in Vodafone’s fixed network eventually adopting the DOCSIS 4.0 standard.
Filed Under: Central & East Europe, Newsline Tagged With: Czech Republic, Vodafone Edited: 6 May 2022 10:38

Chris is our Central & East Europe Editor. You can talk to Chris on Twitter @chrisdziadul or by email at cdziadul@broadbandtvnews.com
Dr. Peter Charissé, Managing Director ANGA COM and ANGA The Broadband Association, is more than ready for the return of the favourite TV and broadband exhibition & conference to Köln Messe. … [Read More]
Broadband TV News speaks with Sanja Bozic-Ljubicic, CEO and owner, Mediatranslations, Mediavision and Pickbox, about the upcoming NEM 2022 event in Dubrovnik. … [Read More]
Download the LoCaT report Join Julian Clover, Vincent Grivet and Alejandro Fiocco to hear the results of a LoCaT study into Energy usage of Europe’s major TV platforms. … [Webinar Replay…]
Copyright © 2022 Broadband TV News LLP · Log in

source

Related Topics:

Deidre Richardson is a tech enthusiast who loves to cover the latest news on smartphones, tablets, and mobile gadgets. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A, History/Music), you can always find her rocking her Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and LG Nexus 5 on a regular basis.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement