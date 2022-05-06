Apple is working on a ‘Prince of Tides’ film-to-TV reboot on Apple TV+ – 9to5Mac

May 4

Allison McDaniel

– May. 4th 2022 2:39 pm PT

@aamcdani

Apple TV+ is presently working on a TV reboot of the popular 1990s film, The Prince of Tides. Starring Nick Nolte and Barbra Streisand, the romantic drama is about a man who falls in love with his sister’s psychiatrist as they work through issues from their troubled childhood.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Streisand not only starred but directed the 1991 film which was nominated for seven Oscars (but didn’t win any). The movie was written by Becky Johnson and Pat Conroy and is based on Pat Conroy’s 1986 novel with the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake will be a TV series written by The Help’s Tate Taylor and will feature an A-list lineup of cast members. Tate Taylor has worked on notable projects like Get on Up, The Girl on the Train, and Breaking News Yuba County.

Production will start this summer as scripts and casting offers are currently finalizing. The series, like the movie, will also be based on The Prince of Tides novel.

No word yet on when the series will arrive on the Apple TV+ platform. It will likely be some time as the show hasn’t begun production yet. Apple hasn’t officially commented as the series is still in the development phase.

As always, don’t forget to check out our continuous guide on what to watch on the streaming service now. There’s always a slew of original content joining the platform each month you should check out. Also, if you haven’t watched Wecrashed, you should – it is a favorite among the 9to5Mac team.

Have you read or watched The Prince of Tides? If so, how did you like it? Do you feel this will make a popular addition to the Apple TV+ lineup?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

@aamcdani

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

What's still to come from Apple in 2022

Apple's self service repair program needs work [Video]

Best Apple gifts to give a 2022 graduate right now

'After Steve' book review and tidbits

source