ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie: The battle of AI-powered chatbots | Mint – Mint

The internet is buzzing with Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots. Elon Musk-backed OpenAI opened the doors to this new technology by introducing ChatGPT in December last year. Since then big tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Chinese backed Baidu have sweeped in. Google launched its own AI chatbot Bard, Baidu has announced Ernie. Microsoft added ChatGPT support to its Bing browser.

Another AI-backed platform making rounds on the internet is ChatSonic. Here we make a comparison between these platforms. Let’s take a look

Basics first

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is trained using the Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). ChatSonic, on the other hand, uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine-learning methods to initiate human-like conversations.

Google’s Bard is based on the company’s own LaMDA – Language Model for Dialogue Applications system. Ernie by Baidu is still under development and will complete the internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called “Ernie Bot”.

Features

AI-based chatbots allow users to feed in their query to which the chatbot will reply. All four platforms mentioned above, come with this ability. But then how are they different from each other? The answer lies in the ability to admit its mistakes, answer follow up questions, and other features.

For example, ChatGPT users can ask follow up questions from it. The platform can also be integrated into other platforms like WhatsApp using ChatGPT AI, if needed.

In contrast, with ChatSonic, one can use voice commands. Unlike ChatGPT which has a limited set of data, ChatSonic crawls data directly from Google and has less chances of producing factually incorrect answers. Similarly, Google’s Bard AI bot primarily draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses and offers up-to-the date responses, something ChatGPT is unable to do.

ChatSonic allows users to generate AI images. This feature is not available with any other platforms mentioned above. Google says that its Bard AI will be able to perform mundane tasks, such as providing tips for planning a party, or lunch ideas based on what food is left in a refrigerator. No other platform claims to offer this feature.

Another point worth mentioning is the fact that users have complained about AI models that have produced outputs that are biased and factually incorrect. Case in point is ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Days after the launch of Bard, Google’s alphabet company lost $100 billion in market value after it shared inaccurate information in a promotional video. However, ChatGPT creators claim that ChatGPT, unlike other AI chatbots, can admit its mistakes and challenge incorrect premises.

