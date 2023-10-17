New Apple Leaks Shoot Down Massive iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Battery Upgrades – Forbes

iPhone 15 Pro Max renders based on multiple leaks

iPhone 15 leaks have become increasingly consistent in recent weeks, with leakers largely in agreement regarding the biggest new features. But yesterday, head-turning news broke of massive battery upgrades for all iPhone 15 models, and it was widely covered by major tech websites. Now I have to burst that bubble.

Speaking to hit-and-miss site ITHome, a supposed Foxconn worker claimed that Apple will equip its next-generation iPhones with battery capacities that are up to 18% larger than its iPhone 14 predecessors. These broke down as follows:

Given that iPhone battery capacities have remained relatively similar for years now, the news would have been a genuine shock, but I can confirm that multiple sources have told me this simply isn’t true. While the exact capacities have yet to leak, it is understood that they will be similar to the iPhone 14 lineup, with Apple content with the battery life they deliver, and further gains more likely to be delivered by hardware and software efficiencies.

This makes a lot of sense on both financial and technological levels. From a financial perspective, Apple doesn’t have to pay for larger/more dense batteries. At the same time, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to move to a more efficient 3nm fabricated A17 chip, which will deliver more power while consuming less energy.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will move to the 5nm A16 chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year, and, while less efficient than the A17, it is a known quantity and delivers excellent battery life in those models.

07/06 Update: no sooner has this article been published than ITHome has updated its report to dismiss the battery information as a “casual statement.” The numbers didn’t line up, and it is a good reminder that while there are numerous iPhone leaks, there are only a handful of consistently credible sources.

Leaked dummy units show the iPhone 15 range has a USB-C port on every model

So what upgrades will we get? In terms of consensus, the most likely upgrades are the transition from Lightning to USB-C wired charging (for all models), while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will adopt the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island design, as well as their A16 chip and 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

iPhone 15 Pro models will have super slim (allegedly record-breaking) bezels, feature upgraded UWB, and use a super strong (and potentially super light) titanium chassis, while Apple’s first periscopic optical zoom lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Yes, these are relatively modest upgrades, and one insider recommends undecided upgraders skip this generation, especially with strong rumors of a price hike for iPhone 15 Pro models. That said, with iPhone 16 Pro models already tipped to get larger displays in 2024, I’d suggest that your preferred phone size is what should make your mind up.

