What is Amazon Prime Student? – About Amazon

Prime offers tons of awesome benefits, including fast, free delivery, exclusive sales and discounts, and access to Prime Video, just to name a few. And if you’re a student, Prime Student brings you all the value of Prime, plus extra perks that make college life easier, for just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. That’s 50% off the regular price of Prime, just for college students.

Want to learn more? Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.

Prime Student is a discounted membership option for students enrolled at a two- or four-year college. Prime Student offers the same valuable benefits as a standard Prime membership, including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings and world-class entertainment. Prime Student membership also includes discounts on college essentials and additional exclusive perks from StudentUniverse, Calm, Course Hero and select Prime Video channels with special discounts designed specifically for students.

The cost is about half of the standard Prime membership rate, starting with a 6-month trial for new members, then $7.49 per month, or $69 per year.

You won’t miss out on any of the benefits or perks available in a regular Prime membership. In fact, you’ll get the full Prime membership offerings plus exclusive Prime Student perks, like:

The exclusive Prime Student perks include:

Signing up for a Prime Student membership is easy. Visit the Prime Student page, where new members can receive a 6-month trial. After your trial, Prime Student is just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. You’ll need to be enrolled at a two- or four-year college with a .edu email address, or you can provide an alternative proof of enrollment such as a photo of your current student ID, transcript or tuition bill.

