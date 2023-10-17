When is the iPhone 15 coming out? – 9to5Mac

With WWDC now behind us, the next thing on Apple’s schedule for the year is the announcement and release of the iPhone 15 lineup. As of right now, the expectation is that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups will come out around the same time as iPhones do every year…but perhaps in very limited quantities.

Apple is expected to have an all-new lineup of iPhones this year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As you can see below, the iPhone release schedule over the past seven years has been incredibly consistent. The iPhone X is a notable outlier in 2017, as is the iPhone 12 lineup, which was impacted by COVID-19 delays.

Here is a timeline of the latest iPhone release dates:

As we’ve seen in past years, the iPhone is Apple’s most important product release every year. This means the company will prioritize iPhone 15 production over all of its other products. If any supply chain challenges or hiccups were to emerge, Apple would delay other products before it would delay the iPhone 15 release date.

Apple has reportedly hit a speedbump in its production of the iPhone 15. According to a recent report, Apple is facing challenges scaling production of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max due to its ambitious plans to significantly reduce the size of the bezels around the display.

As it stands right now, Apple isn’t planning on delaying the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, the company is planning to announce and release the devices as normal in September, just in limited quantities.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be more impacted by these problems than the iPhone 15 Pro, which means it might face far more “severe shortages” at launch.

As a quick refresher, we’re expecting a number of different changes with the iPhone 15 lineup this year. Here’s a brief rundown:

You can keep up with the latest iPhone 15 news and rumors in our complete guide, which is updated daily with new stories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

source