Google's Chatbot Bard Released: Exploring the Latest AI News – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Carol Massar, Jason Kelly. Bloomberg Television takes you behind the scenes of our award winning magazine "Bloomberg BusinessWeek." Carol Massar and Jason Kelly talk with the writers who break news on a weekly basis and get a lighter touch from the editor who oversees the Etc. section.

Chesapeake Considers Acquisition of Rival Southwestern Energy

Pimco Fund Walks Away From 20 Hotels With $240 Million of Debt

One Regional Fed Board Sought to Hike Discount Rate in September

Australia’s House Prices Set for First Rebound During Rate Hikes

‘Made in Germany’ Won’t Go Out of Fashion, Bundesbank’s Nagel Says

Martin Scorsese is still curious — and still awed by the possibilities of cinema

L Catterton-Backed Hydrow In Talks to Acquire Rival Cityrow

AI Startup Wants to Make Sure Chatbots Don’t Tell People How to Vote

AI Funding Soars to $17.9 Billion While Rest of Tech Slumps

Singapore’s Insurtech Unicorn Bolttech Weighs $300 Million US IPO

This AI Startup Helps Insurers Spot Cognitive Decline in Older Drivers

Biden Plans to Ask Congress for $100 Billion in Ukraine, Israel Aid

Israel-Hamas War Is Stoking Fear and Divisions in Europe

Indonesia Mining IPO Vaults Six Shareholders to Billionaire Status

Hedge Fund Sculptor Sued by Billionaire Founder Over Rithm Deal

Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd, citing music couple's 'irreconcilable differences'

Britney Spears writes of abortion while dating Justin Timberlake in excerpts from upcoming memoir

Xi Might Want to Ghost His Best Pal Putin

China’s ‘Sea Turtles’ Will Soon Have to Pick Sides

You Can’t Sell Trees No One Cuts Down

Ad-Free Versions of Facebook and Instagram Have One Audience in Mind: Regulators

Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again

Introducing The Businessweek Show With Max Abelson

As City of London Rolls Back Flexible Working, It’s Losing Women

What’s Next for Same-Sex Marriage in India

GM Delays Electric Pickup Truck Expansion Amid Slower Growth

EU Clinches Power Market Deal After Nuclear Spat Settled

New York Pot Sales Hit $83 Million With More Dispensaries Opening

NYC Releases Plan to Embrace AI, and Regulate It

NYC Taps Bank Forfeiture Funds for Criminal Justice Program

Why Crypto and Wall Street Are Longing for Spot Bitcoin ETFs

FTX Latest: Singh Forfeited House Bought a Month Before Collapse

Europe’s Markets Regulator Warns Bloc to Prepare for Crypto Rules

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, California.

To close out your week, we’re offering up something a little different: a recap of the biggest news in artificial intelligence from the past week. But first…

