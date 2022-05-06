Connect with us

SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites - WFTV Orlando
Video: Prepare for liftoff: SpaceX to launch batch of Starlink satellites this morning
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast Thursday afternoon.
The rocket, which lifted off at 1:51 p.m., carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.
Due to weather, now targeting 1:51 p.m. ET for today’s launch of Starlink
The rocket was scheduled to lift off at 11:14 a.m. but it was delayed by weather.
