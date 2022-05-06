Technology
Latest Stocks, Inflation and Business News: Live Updates – The New York Times
Investors are on edge amid uncertainty about the fate of the economy.
Stocks fell on Friday, after a wild week that saw the market rally and then collapse in rapid succession, as investors considered the implications of the latest update on the U.S. job market.
After dropping close to 2 percent in early trading, the S&P 500 regained some ground and was down about half a percent. The index had dropped 3.6 percent on Thursday after rallying 3 percent on Wednesday, and is now flirting with its fifth consecutive weekly decline.
Wall Street’s concern this year has been how quickly the Federal Reserve will withdraw its support for the economy, by raising interest rates and shrinking its holdings of bonds. The moves make risky investments less appealing, ending years of low interest rates and policies meant to keep cash flowing through the financial system, both of which had helped fuel a massive rally in stocks.
On Friday, the Labor Department reported that employers added 428,000 jobs in April, while average hourly earnings rose 5.5 percent from a year ago. While the report showed hiring remains resilient, economists have said that the strong job market and wage acceleration are incentives for the central bank to lift interest rates more aggressively.
A particular concern is that climbing wages could fuel inflation, as companies pass on the higher employment costs to customers. That could, in turn, prompt workers to demand even higher wages, triggering an upward spiral. The data released Friday also showed that the labor force shrank unexpectedly in April, a phenomena that could add to the tightness of the job market if it continued.
The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates half a percentage point, the biggest increase since 2000. Speaking at a news conference that day, Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, said the record number of job openings relative to the number of unemployed workers was a reason policymakers had become more aggressive in recent months.
“You can see that the labor market is out of balance; you can see that there is a labor shortage,” Mr. Powell said. In April, he had described the labor market as “unsustainably hot.”
The report bolstered expectations that the Fed needs to stay on the path of raising interest rates fast, said John Canavan, a lead analyst at Oxford Economics. But trading on Friday was volatile, with stocks even climbing into positive territory briefly as investors grappled with the outlook for the Fed.
“There was early pressure on the market this morning after payrolls grew more strongly than expected, which will keep the Fed on pace for 50 basis point rate hikes over at least the next two meetings,” he said. “The employment report did nothing to change expectations about the Fed from where they were prior to the release.”
In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, a proxy for investor expectations about interest rates, rose to 3.07 percent, off its highest levels of the day.
As they’ve done all year, technology stocks fared worse than the broader market on Friday. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.7 percent, and is now down nearly 22 percent for the year to date — a far steeper drop than the S&P 500’s nearly 14 percent decline in that period.
Big tech companies reported mixed results for the start of the year in April, and are quickly losing their appeal among investors after two years of blockbuster performance. The retreat this year has come after the Nasdaq rose 81 percent by the end of 2021 from the end of 2018.
“When you look at big tech, they were priced under the expectation that business would be perfect forever. This quarter is questioning that,” said David Bahnsen, the chief investment officer for the Bahnsen Group, a wealth management firm. “You have both valuation coming down and questions about the seeming perfection of their businesses.
After April proved to be one of Wall Street’s worst months in recent years, May has not provided a much more optimistic view on how investors are looking at the economy.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates half a percentage point on Wednesday and markets initially rallied, with a gain of 3 percent. Stocks then plunged the next day. There are some bright spots, however.
The Federal Reserve’s intentions in cooling inflation are clear: The Fed is willing to increase unemployment in the United States if that is what’s required to get the job done. That may be hard for financial markets to digest, after years of extraordinarily loose monetary policy.
It has been a wonderful stretch for the dollar. The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against six other important currencies, is hovering at levels it hadn’t reached in 20 years. Global demand has risen for relatively safe and increasingly higher-yielding assets like Treasurys.
Though the market has been shaken by the pandemic, supply chain struggles, the war in Ukraine and more, there is a case for cautious optimism. As strange as it sounds, it may help to embrace misery: Further declines will surely come, but it will take new, unexpected shocks to unmoor stocks, bonds and commodities in a fundamental way.
The bond market declines are “really, truly, historically bad,” our columnist writes. It may be painful to hold bonds now, but there are good reasons to do so, especially Treasurys. Here’s what else to know about bonds.
In a global economy long dependent on cheap ocean cargo, the chaos roiling the seas has provoked accusations of monopolistic practices by the shipping giants, prompting businesses to prepare complaints they plan to file at the Federal Maritime Commission, which regulates the industry. It has also triggered legislation in Congress aimed at beefing up the commission’s authority to challenge abuses by shipping firms, Peter Goodman reports for The New York Times.
“It’s just them manipulating the market to see how high they can drive the price,” said Jason Delves, chief executive of F9 Brands, a Tennessee company that imports flooring, cabinetry and outdoor furniture, predominantly from Asia. “Contracts are not worth the paper they are written on these days. They just don’t honor them.”
The five largest container-shipping companies collectively made profits of more than $64 billion last year — an increase of $41 billion from the previous year — according to a report compiled by Accountable.US, a watchdog organization.
This year, container shipping carriers are on track to log some $300 billion in profits before taxes and interest, according to a recent estimate from Drewry, a maritime industry research and consulting firm.
The shipping industry maintains that higher prices and profits reflect shifts in supply and demand combined with impediments to the smooth flow of goods through the broader supply chain, from warehouses overwhelmed by goods to trucking fleets struggling to hire enough drivers.
But American importers — especially small and medium-size businesses assailed by disruptions to trade brought by the coronavirus pandemic — accuse the carriers of refusing to honor their contracts, denying them space on vessels and prioritizing shipments for larger and more lucrative customers like Amazon and Walmart.
For decades, importers had little reason to scrutinize the fine print of their agreements with their carriers, because space on ships was cheap and abundant. The crisis facing the importers now is the product of a previously unknown state of affairs — not enough ships to manage extraordinary demand in the face of market turmoil delivered by the pandemic. READ THE FULL ARTICLE →
Lucid Motors, a maker of electric cars seen as a potential challenger to Tesla, said Thursday that it had delivered only a few hundred vehicles during the first three months of the year but maintained that it was still on track to sell at least 12,000 by the end of 2022.
The company, led by a former top Tesla engineer, has been considered one of the most promising start-ups making electric vehicles. But it disappointed investors in February when it reported problems making enough cars at its Arizona factory to satisfy demand, and cut its production forecast. Lucid shares have lost two-thirds of their value since peaking in November.
Lucid said it was struggling to acquire the components needed to fulfill reservations it has received for 30,000 vehicles. “Similar to many companies in our industry, we continue to face global-supply-chain and logistics challenges, including Covid-related factory shutdowns in China,” Sherry House, Lucid’s chief financial officer, said in a statement Thursday.
In an interview, Ms. House said that demand for Lucid cars remained strong. An additional 5,000 reservations received since February would, if they become firm orders, translate into $500 million in additional sales, she said.
Lucid delivered 360 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 125 in the previous quarter. In April, the company delivered 300 cars, a sign that production is accelerating quickly, Peter Rawlinson, who engineered the Tesla Model S before founding Lucid, said in an interview Thursday. He and Ms. House said that supply chain problems are easing.
“We actually see a light at the end of the tunnel now,” Mr. Rawlinson said. The company has suffered from shortages of some commodities, he said, but declined to specify which ones.
The company reported a loss of $81 million in the first quarter of 2022 on sales of $58 million. In the same quarter a year earlier, when the company’s revenue was negligible, Lucid reported a loss of $2.9 billion.
Lucid’s debut product, the $169,000 Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan, was named car of the year by MotorTrend magazine, which praised the vehicle’s styling, workmanship and range of nearly 520 miles. Lucid and Tesla vehicles dominate the Environmental Protection Agency’s rankings of most-efficient electric cars.
But like many new car companies, Lucid has faced difficulties in ramping up production. Lucid said Thursday it would raise prices for new reservations beginning in June. The most affordable vehicle will cost $87,400 before government incentives, and the most expensive will be $179,000. Tesla and other manufacturers of electric cars have also raised prices substantially, pushing the vehicles further out of reach for middle-income buyers.
“We are facing extraordinary inflation pressures particularly for some raw materials that affect the price of battery cells,” Mr. Rawlinson said. But he also said he was “incredibly optimistic about the future for E.V. adoption,” because of efficiency improvements that will reduce costs.
With cash reserves of $5.4 billion from investors, including the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Lucid said, it has enough money to keep going well into 2023.
President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh met Thursday at the White House with several union organizers involved in successful campaigns at companies including Amazon and Starbucks.
The meeting was intended to discuss how the recent organizing successes can inspire other workers to join or form a union, according to the White House.
Alex Speidel, an employee and union leader at Paizo, a publisher of role-playing games in the Seattle area, said the administration officials “were interested in hearing about how we had been successful — what things we had done to motivate people without the union history in their families, first-time union joiners.”
A high-profile White House event focused primarily on rank-and-file union members and grassroots organizers is unusual for a president of either party. But a task force on worker organizing led by Ms. Harris, which officially organized Thursday’s meeting, has met with workers outside the White House on several occasions, and rank-and-file union members have attended White House events under Mr. Biden. There have also been White House meetings with labor leaders and senior labor officials.
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, asked Mr. Biden to press Amazon’s leadership to recognize the union and to begin collective bargaining, and Mr. Biden expressed general support in response, according to Mr. Speidel and another attendee, Jaimie Caldwell, a librarian at the Baltimore County Public Library in Maryland.
A White House spokeswoman said it was up to the National Labor Relations Board, an independent agency, to certify unions. She also pointed to earlier remarks by Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, noting that President Biden is a longtime advocate “for collective bargaining, for the rights of workers to organize, and their decision to do exactly that” in the case of Amazon.
The meeting comes at a time when union organizers have won several high-profile elections, including more than 50 at Starbucks locations and at the Staten Island warehouse where Mr. Smalls led a unionization effort.
In addition to union leaders and workers from Amazon, Starbucks, Paizo and the Baltimore County Public Library, the meeting included workers from the outdoor apparel retailer REI and the animation production company Titmouse.
Labor leaders often describe Mr. Biden as the most pro-labor president of their lifetimes, pointing to his replacement of government officials they disliked with those more sympathetic to unions, and to the undoing of Trump-era rules that weakened worker protections.
During a high-profile union campaign at Amazon last year, Mr. Biden warned that “there should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda,” and he later criticized Kellogg for its plans to permanently replace striking workers during a labor dispute. Both were unusual interjections by a sitting president.