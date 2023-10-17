Apple announces major progress toward climate goals ahead of … – Apple

Text of this article

April 19, 2023

Apple announces major progress toward climate goals ahead of Earth Day

Customers are invited to celebrate by learning more about climate change and taking action with Apple

Ahead of Earth Day, Apple is announcing progress toward its ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030, including a new framework for sharing the reduced climate impact of new models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch. The company is also announcing new partnerships for innovating climate solutions and engaging communities, and inviting customers to learn and take action with new curated collections and tailored activities across Apple platforms.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015, even as the company’s revenue has grown by over 68 percent during that same period. In total last year, the company’s extensive environmental efforts — including expanding renewable energy across its global supply chain, and building products with recycled and other low-carbon materials — avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.

“We are closer than ever to achieving our vision of Apple 2030 — our ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030 — and we are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous progress with our customers this Earth Day,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Our customers can use their Apple devices knowing they are made with the environment in mind — that means more clean energy, more industry-leading durability, even greater efficiency, and more recycled and low-carbon materials than ever before.”

Detailing this progress, the 2023 Environmental Progress Report released today highlights the company’s continued work with recycling innovation, stewardship of natural resources, and clean energy initiatives. Additionally, Apple released its annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report.

Apple 2030: Proof in the Products

Today, Apple released a new framework to share how its environmental efforts around renewable energy, efficiency, and materials innovation are already significantly reducing the climate impact of Apple products. To showcase this progress clearly for customers, Apple also released updated Product Environment Reports for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPad (10th generation), MacBook Air with the M2 chip, and Apple Watch Series 8.

The company conducted in-depth analyses to determine the percentage of manufacturing powered by clean energy for each of these products and how the expanded use of recycled materials is lowering each device’s climate impact. For example, Apple has reduced the emissions of MacBook Air with M2 by 38 percent. This significant reduction was largely driven by the use of 40 percent total recycled and renewable content in the device. For Apple Watch Series 8, the company’s actions — including the use of 40 percent renewable electricity for manufacturing — have reduced the device’s climate impact by 26 percent.

Apple plans to share this detailed level of progress in future Product Environment Reports, building on the company’s long-standing commitment to transparency, and inviting customers to follow along on the journey to carbon neutral products.

Partnering to Innovate Solutions and Engage Communities Around the World

As Apple accelerates progress toward its 2030 goal, the company remains committed to prioritizing communities disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change and partnering with organizations innovating for the future. Today, Apple announced new partnerships and support for global efforts to engage communities in environmental solutions, including work aligned with Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

In Latin America, Apple will work with Conservation International to support leadership in Afro-descendant communities with economic opportunities that deliver outcomes for addressing the climate and biodiversity crises. In addition, the partnership will support the Afro-InterAmerican Forum on Climate Change (AIFCC) — a first-of-its-kind collective effort to elevate the perspectives and experiences of Afro-descendant populations in addressing and mitigating climate change in the Americas.

In partnership with the Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology Foundation, Apple is supporting the development of a certified methodology for blue carbon in China. Blue carbon refers to the carbon dioxide pulled from the atmosphere and stored deep within oceans and coastal ecosystems, including mangrove forests. Apple supports blue carbon projects in Colombia and India that serve as a model for creating alternative, sustainable economies around the preservation of mangroves. The partnership in China will build on that work, offering new ways for local communities to participate in the conservation and restoration of mangrove ecosystems.

Apple is also partnering with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on a new initiative called the Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) Origination Platform, which aims to showcase a new model of scaling up, aligning, and mobilizing public and private investments for high-quality nature-based solutions under an integrated landscape approach. Under the platform, WWF will leverage its global reach and partnerships, and the momentum behind climate and nature commitments, to showcase interventions in priority landscapes that address systemic threats, and generate impacts for climate, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

In the U.S., Apple has partnered with Beyond Benign to bring green chemistry and sustainable science programming to minority-serving institutions across the country, and expand the talent pool of Black, Hispanic, and Native American scientists trained in sustainability for global high-value companies. Apple is also supporting local organizations promoting environmental justice for their communities, including City Blossoms in Washington, D.C.; Environmental Health Coalition in California and Tijuana, Mexico; and Little Village Environmental Justice Organization in Chicago.

Celebrate and Take Action with Apple

In celebration of Earth Day, Apple is offering a series of ways to help customers learn about and connect with the environment, and take action to reduce their impact on the planet.

One easy way customers can help the planet — on Earth Day or any day — is by bringing their old devices back to Apple. The company offers trade-in services and free recycling that make it easy to recycle devices, divert electronic waste from landfills, and save precious materials in the quest to take less from the earth. This Earth Day, Apple is introducing a new Apple Trade In landing page for customers in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada that estimates the value of a trade-in device to help users get started on their recycling journey and help give their products new life.

Apple is also encouraging customers to visit an Apple Store location and get involved through exclusive Today at Apple programming. Global sessions include an activity where kids can create one-of-a-kind comics inspired by planet Earth on iPad with Apple Pencil, blending creativity and education, and some locations will also include programming that explores the power of recycled plastic. Select stores will host powerful conversations, art, and poetry curated by Indigenous artist Tomás Karmelo Amaya and the Native Wellness Institute’s Shalene Joseph.

On the App Store, users can learn how to take actionable steps to protect the planet, starting with their closets. An Earth Day collection titled “How It’s Easy to Be Stylish and Sustainable” features apps such as eBay, Good On You, and Drest, which champion secondhand shopping experiences, boost ethical and sustainable fashion, and promote cyclical shopping behaviors through virtual wardrobes and experiences.

Apple TV+ celebrates Earth Day with a slate of new and award-winning programming for the whole family, including the mission-driven series Jane, inspired by the work of legendary conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall; nature docuseries Big Beasts, narrated by Tom Hiddleston; and a family-friendly Sago Mini Friends special. Subscribers can also enjoy favorites that illuminate the spectacular wonders of the planet, and the importance of protecting it, with Prehistoric Planet, Earth at Night in Color, The Elephant Queen, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Tiny World, The Year Earth Changed, and more.

Additionally, on the Apple TV app, viewers can explore a range of collections inspired by the mantra “The Future Is Up to Us.” The three main focus areas — reduce and reuse, rethink, and reconnect — will showcase individuals and communities who are committed to fighting climate change through innovative, everyday actions. This space will also feature guest curation by Scott Z. Burns, creator of the Apple Original series Extrapolations, who highlights some of his favorite environmental films and cinematic recommendations for any day, not just Earth Day.

In a special episode of Apple News In Conversation, host Shumita Basu spoke with Burns and actor Sienna Miller about the Hollywood star power that came together to make Extrapolations, and what it will take to make real progress in the fight against climate change. Apple News will also feature a special curated collection that celebrates natural wonders; explores climate science, service, and solutions; and highlights the remarkable people and communities fighting for a greener world.

Beginning April 21, Apple Music will showcase exclusive nature-inspired content, with new music and soundscapes from Apple TV+, including a “Mixtape for Mother Earth” takeover with Extrapolations talent Ben Harper.

Apple Fitness+ offers thousands of workouts and meditations that can be done anytime, anywhere, including outside. To celebrate Earth Day, Fitness+ users can enjoy themed workouts and a new meditation that reflects on the planet’s resilience through the seasons. In a new Time to Run episode, trainer Scott Carvin takes inspiration from Joshua Tree National Park, featuring an energetic rock playlist that can help motivate users to get outside. On April 22, Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award for Earth Day by completing any workout of 30 minutes or more.

Users interested in learning more about the climate crisis and exploring new ways to take action can tap into the “Revitalizing Our Home” collection on Apple Podcasts, featuring a wide variety of voices from the scientific community, including Indigenous conservationists. The conversations and stories featured within this collection offer an opportunity for listeners to better understand their impact on the planet, and what it will take to undo the damage that is being done.

Apple Books will feature new and popular books and audiobooks that explore environmental issues and actions customers can take to do their part. Apple Books has also invited Leah Thomas, author of The Intersectional Environmentalist, to curate a collection of titles that broaden the lens for Earth Day.

Apple Maps introduces new Guides curated by Tinybeans for users to discover sustainable shops like zero-waste refill stations and waste-free takeout spots in Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities across the U.S., and learn more about the zero-waste shopping movement. Users can also explore how the Smithsonian Institution is working to preserve biological heritage across the world within the Maps app, from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., all the way to Moukalaba-Doudou National Park in Gabon.

For more information about Apple’s environmental efforts, visit apple.com/environment.

