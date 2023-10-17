"No need to spread lies" – MrBeast hits back after job posting for a "Mini Beast Product Zoner" with $8-per-hour pay goes viral – Sportskeeda

On March 7, 2023, YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” went viral after he responded to a tweet featuring a job posting for a “Mini Beast Product Zoner” at Walmart. Twitter user @JUNlPER shared a screenshot of the job description, tagged the content creator, and said:

A few hours later, the YouTuber responded to the social media update, saying he was fine with people criticizing him, but there was no need to “spread lies.” He said:

According to the job description shared on Twitter, the “Mini Beast Product Zoner” position at Walmart offers a starting pay of $8 per hour. The full-time position requires the applicant, who will be in charge of organizing MrBeast’s products at the store, to be at least 14 years of age.

An excerpt from the job posting read:

Twitter user @JUNlPER’s update about it went viral, garnering 19.6k likes and over 275 fan reactions. One community member inquired if this was a “fake post”:

@JUNlPER responded by saying that it was not:

Another Twitter user wondered why the Kansas native was seemingly “hiring children”:

One fan expressed surprise at the requirements mentioned in the job description and wrote:

MrBeast also responded to the tweet, saying there was no need to “spread lies.” @JUNlPER then replied, claiming that the post was genuine and that they could back up their claims:

The YouTuber’s response attracted a lot of traction, with numerous community members reacting. One Twitter user said they would apply for the position:

Twitter user @Aldrend1 lauded the internet personality by saying:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

This is not the first time MrBeast has faced criticism from the online community. He recently received backlash after uploading a video in which he helped cure 1,000 people of blindness.

The content creator addressed the Twitter community by saying he will give away all of his money before he dies:

In another instance, the 24-year-old was accused of having a “toxic workplace culture” by his former YouTube editor. Readers interested in learning more about the controversy can click here.

