Shiba Inu Coin To Reach Rs.1 After Shibarium Launch? – CoinGape

Shiba Inu Coin News: Among the latest updates by the Shiba Inu team is the launch of the layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium. According to recent updates, crypto analysts believe it will solidify the $SHIB reputation in the crypto market. Shibarium will offer the advantages of scalability, lower fees, faster transaction times, and more, which is exactly what all investors want to see. Now, the question is, can Shibarium launch drive the Shiba Inu price to hit Rs.1?

The recent hype around Shibarium and other promising partnerships has given a much-needed push to the meme coin.

As reported by Coingape earlier, through its official Twitter handle, Shiba Archives revealed that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has crossed the 1.3 million mark in the total number of holders. This dog-themed meme cryptocurrency has had 25,813 holders since January 1, 2023.

The last few weeks have been eventful for this meme coin. Currently trading at $0.00001402 with a 24-hour trading volume of $431,723,602, the Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive surge. Many experts believe that if SHIB continued to soar, it might reach the new ATH this year. Read More Shiba Inu Coin News Here…

The Shibarium launch could also be an opportunity for investors to accumulate SHIB ahead of 2023. If its present fundamentals are anything to go by, Shiba (SHIB) could easily rally to over Rs.1 in the near future.

For starters, a lot more people will be aware of this meme cryptocurrency for its potential to turn ordinary people into millionaires. On top of everything, Shiba Inu is designed in such a way that the more people use it, the more the supply drops.

Of course, this is all conjecture, and there is no certainty on the fact that Shiba In will reach Rs. 1. The only way to know is to have skin in the game (long-term investment) and play it like a pro gamer.

Also Read: When Is Shibarium Launch? Shiba Inu Lead Dev Drops Hints

Bitcoin Price Fails To Price-In “Golden Cross”, Is Fall To $20K Next?

French Luxury House Hermès Wins NFT Trademark Lawsuit

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source