You can now Venmo new Xbox games – The Verge

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

Microsoft is allowing Xbox owners in the US to use Venmo as a payment option for games, movies, TV shows, and apps from the Xbox store. The new Venmo option can even be used for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, with the ability to split payments.

PayPal has long been supported on the Xbox store, but the new Venmo payment option is part of a broader partnership between PayPal and Microsoft that also includes support for PayPal’s Pay Later option — a way to spread payments over weeks or months.

The Microsoft Store in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy will now include PayPal Pay Later support, with an option to use Venmo in the main Microsoft Store in the US soon, too.

While Venmo, the PayPal-owned mobile payment service, is typically used for sending or receiving money from your friends, it’s gradually becoming a payment option for online stores. Venmo support for the Xbox store comes just months after Amazon added Venmo as a payment option for its own store.

