10 coolest Valorant crosshairs, ranked – Sportskeeda

Crosshairs are an essential tool when it comes to shooters like Valorant. Their only function is to help players aim accurately. Without a crosshair, it’s difficult to determine the trajectory and direction of the bullet. While the default crosshair is efficient in its own way, the game does have a system that allows players to design the crosshairs according to their liking.

Most custom-designed crosshairs are built for higher efficiency. However, most players love to get creative even when designing their crosshairs. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the most extraordinary crosshairs players can come across in Valorant.

Everyone likes flowers, but probably not all flowers are deadly. The flower crosshair in Valorant is one of the most amusing crosshairs that one can come across in the game. This crosshair uses the central dot present in the default crosshair design, allowing players to customize the designs around it.

Although it’s a circular crosshair, it offers limited functionality as it blocks the enemy’s view while shooting long-range.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;m;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

This is probably one of the few crosshairs gamers can use efficiently in Valorant. Although it’s small and does not have too many moving parts, the shuriken crosshair looks a lot like a regular crosshair in the game, apart from a few curved lines here and there.

Overall, despite looking quirky, this crosshair can get the job done.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;8;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Like Valorant, Among Us is also a multiplayer game that rose to popularity during the pandemic. However, Among Us is a social deduction game with no remote connection to shooting whatsoever. Thanks to the detailed crosshair customization options that Riot’s flagship tactical shooter has, players can design their crosshair to look like an astronaut from Among Us.

Be warned, though, that players who use this crosshair are sus!

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;5;t;3;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;4;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;8;1l;3;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Flappy Bird was a very popular hyper-casual game that existed at one time. Although many variants of the game are available right now, the original game is very hard to come by. The game’s objective was to make the bird pass between as many pipes as possible. This Valorant crosshair resembles the pipes that were seen in Flappy Bird.

Moreover, given that there are a lot of straight lines in this crosshair, players might find it easier to use since it’s a lot like the regular crosshair seen in the game.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

This was the one crossover that everyone wanted, but no one received it. Pokemon is probably one of the most popular franchises in the world. Now, it’s extremely unlikely that Valorant would collaborate with Pokemon at any given point, but it doesn’t hurt to dream. That said, players can shape their crosshairs into a neat little Pokeball.

While shooting at enemies in Valorant, players can pretend that they’re throwing Pokeballs at a wild Pokemon and the only way to catch them is by eliminating them!

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;1;1o;5;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

This crosshair doesn’t need any explanation. It’s designed to look like the plungers usually seen in toilets. The best part about this crosshair is that it forms a proper aiming reticle and gives players enough scope to aim properly. Although it looks slightly weird, this is one of the few efficient crosshairs in Valorant. Unlike most crosshairs on this list, the plunger doesn’t hurt the aim much.

Players might have to adjust its opacity a bit, but that boils down to their preference.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;6;t;3;o;0.25;d;1;z;3;a;0.5;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;17;0o;20;0a;1;0m;1;1t;9;1l;7;1o;15;1a;0.5;1m;0

This one’s meant for all the foodies out there. There are very few people in this world who do not appreciate burgers. Designed to look exactly like a burger, this crosshair is a funny one. In a nutshell, this crosshair is a big round square and can help land some accurate shots.

However, given that it has no open angles, visibility might be impaired while using this crosshair in the game.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This is, by far, the quirkiest crosshair on this list. Designed to look like a spectacle, this crosshair makes it seem like players are looking at their enemies through a pair of glasses. The only disadvantage of this crosshair is that it has just horizontal lines and no vertical lines.

Players might have to get used to this crosshair before being efficient with it while playing in Valorant.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;0t;10;0l;19;0v;0;0g;1;0o;1;0a;0;0e;0;1l;10;1v;0;1g;1;1o;19;1a;0;1s;0;1e;0

This crosshair introduces a nice little touch of winter to Valorant. Given that winter is slowly approaching, it’s the perfect time to experiment with this crosshair. However, players might find this crosshair inconvenient for two reasons. The first is that it’s white in color, which makes it hard to see, and the second is that it’s small.

Players can fix both these issues by tweaking the settings a bit. Other than that, this is a fun crosshair to use.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

This is probably the creepiest and coolest-looking crosshair that players will come across in the game. Designed to look like a smiley, this Valorant crosshair is a perfect example of gunning down enemies with a smile.

The only downside is that players might compromise their accuracy while using this crosshair because it can be somewhat distracting.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;7;t;2;o;1;d;1;z;3;a;0;f;0;0t;10;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This concludes the list of the coolest-looking crosshairs in Valorant. There are, of course, more crosshairs out there that players can try. But given that these crosshairs aren’t normal, they’re best used in casual games or death matches. Most of them aren’t as flexible and effective as regular crosshairs in the game, so there’s a high chance that these might affect the overall gameplay of a player.

