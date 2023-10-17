Polygon (MATIC) Becomes Second-Largest Gaming Blockchain in March After Surge in Activity: DappRadar – The Daily Hodl

Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is establishing a name in the gaming sector following impressive growth in daily unique active wallets (dUAW) last month.
According to blockchain intelligence platform DappRadar, Polygon recorded 138,081 dUAWs in March marking an increase of 53% from the numbers recorded in February.
Polygon is now the second-largest gaming blockchain after Boomland’s Hunters On-Chain launched on its testnet last month. The action role-playing game has since risen to become one of the top five blockchain games in terms of on-chain decentralized app (DApp) activity.
“Polygon, a blockchain previously known for DeFi [decentralized finance] DApps, overtook Hive this month and secured the second spot. This is a positive sign for Polygon, as it is now gaining recognition as a gaming blockchain.”
Wax Blockchain (WAXP) retains its seat as the leading gaming blockchain with its dUAW far surpassing that of Polygon by over 228%.
“Wax emerged as the most active gaming blockchain, with an average of 314,976 daily unique active wallets in March. This represented an 8.11% decrease from the previous month. The data also revealed that Alien Worlds dominated the Wax activity by 66%.”
DappRadar says that while on-chain gaming slowed down last month, games still make up a chunk of DApp activities.
“On-chain gaming activity decreased by 3.33% in March to 741,567 daily Unique Active Wallets; still, games make up 45.6% of the DApp industry activity in Q1 2023.”
Featured Image: Shutterstock/AGGIO
Covering the future of finance, including macro, bitcoin, ethereum, crypto, and web 3.
