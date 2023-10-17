Binance Adds Core DAO Price Index, Listing Soon? – BSC NEWS

Binance is now tracking CORE price, prompting speculation about the coin’s listing on the exchange.

The largest Centralized Exchange (CEX) , Binance, has added $CORE live data to its cryptocurrency price aggregator.

The latest development comes after Core DAO’s native $CORE token gained attention in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. The coin, backed by the Satoshi Plus consensus, will be listed on eight CEXes, including OKX, MEXC, Huobi, and, most recently Bybit, which announced its plans to list $CORE on January 20th.

📣 #Bybit is excited to announce Bybit's integration of the Core mainnet, and the upcoming listing of $CORE on our Spot trading platform! @Coredao_Org

Deposit now: https://t.co/IulfBG0SFy

Binance $CORE price data is currently untracked as it has yet to be listed on any exchange. Additionally, Binance has yet to announce its plans to list the coin. But, the protocol’s action suggests that $CORE’s listing might be imminent.

Core DAO’s mainnet launch has increased interest in its native token. Further, Binance's move to make its price data available for users is a massive boost for the coin’s adoption. In the meantime, Core DAO enthusiasts believe the exchange’s action is a smokescreen toward its listing.

Will Binance list $CORE? BSC News will keep an eye on this one closely. Meanwhile, this link lets you track CORE’s price data on Binance.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

As ‘Floktober’ unfolds, Floki announces a major upgrade designed to supercharge the functionality and capabilities of its locking protocol…

A release shared with BSC News ahead of time confirms the completion of a major upgrade to FlokiFi Locker – a cryptocurrency locking platform, backed by the well-known Floki brand.

As a result of the update, FlokiFi will now support assets hosted on two additional up-and-coming blockchain networks – Base, and opBNB. This brings the total supported networks to 14, with 12 other ecosystems, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, already integrated with the platform.

In addition to bringing Base and opBNB into FlokiFi’s arsenal, the update opens up a host of additional features to the FlokiFi platform and community. Below is a list of said features, as shared with BSC News:

The update to the FlokiFi platform is just one of many developments and announcements expected to be released by the Floki development team as part of ‘Floktober’ – an initiative that reflects the way in which October has historically proved a boon to the Floki ecosystem.

According to the Floki team, FlokiFi Locker is a crypto locker protocol for locking Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens, fungible tokens, NFTs, and multi tokens. It is a secure protocol audited by the industry’s top security auditor, Certik.

FlokiFi Locker is the industry’s most innovative crypto locker protocol and is backed by the strong Floki brand.

