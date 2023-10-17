OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features – The Economic Times

5 Stories

The Centre is mulling measures, including tighter rules for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers, to deter offshore platforms illegally offering gambling and betting in India after finding several new ones have mushroomed.

Life insurance companies are close to agreeing to impose a 30% cap on commissions paid to corporate agencies, including banks and non-banking financial companies, for credit life policies, said people with knowledge of the matter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may grow in “very moderate single digits” in this fiscal year, according to CEO K Krithivasan who assumed office in June. The 59-year-old executive’s term comes amid one of the most testing years for the IT services industry, which is faced with slowing demand for its offerings worldwide.

ETPrime stories of the day

Dhanlaxmi Bank: As governance lapses come into light, what lies ahead for minority shareholders?

Path to decarbonising India will have to be a public-private partnership: Honeywell chief scientist

Rising ARPU, 5G monetisation set to help Airtel going ahead. Tariff hikes a short-term concern.

Layoff Tracker



Company Name

Layoffs



Byju’s

3,500



Unacademy

1,350



Vedantu

1,100



Cars24

600



Oyo

600



Udaan

530



Mohalla Tech

500



Mfine

500



Swiggy

380



Frontrow

280



Ola

200



DealShare

100



Cashfree

100



WazirX

60



Meesho

150

