OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features – The Economic Times

The Centre is mulling measures, including tighter rules for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers, to deter offshore platforms illegally offering gambling and betting in India after finding several new ones have mushroomed.
Life insurance companies are close to agreeing to impose a 30% cap on commissions paid to corporate agencies, including banks and non-banking financial companies, for credit life policies, said people with knowledge of the matter.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may grow in “very moderate single digits” in this fiscal year, according to CEO K Krithivasan who assumed office in June. The 59-year-old executive’s term comes amid one of the most testing years for the IT services industry, which is faced with slowing demand for its offerings worldwide.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: As governance lapses come into light, what lies ahead for minority shareholders?
Path to decarbonising India will have to be a public-private partnership: Honeywell chief scientist
Rising ARPU, 5G monetisation set to help Airtel going ahead. Tariff hikes a short-term concern.
Layoff Tracker
Company Name
Layoffs
Byju’s
3,500
Unacademy
1,350
Vedantu
1,100
Cars24
600
Oyo
600
Udaan
530
Mohalla Tech
500
Mfine
500
Swiggy
380
Frontrow
280
Ola
200
DealShare
100
Cashfree
100
WazirX
60
Meesho
150
