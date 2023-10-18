Trailer for Season 3 of 'Upload' – About Amazon

Upload fans, rejoice! Season Three of the hilarious comedy series will premiere Friday, October 20 on Prime Video.

The new season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Upload Season Three is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying—instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort—provided you can afford it.

The series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

