Save Up to 38% on a New Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Today Only – CNET

You can now save up to $419 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with two storage options in play. But you’ll need to be quick — these prices will only be live for a few more hours.

Picking up a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just got a whole lot cheaper, but only if you act fast — these discounted prices are only going to be live for a few hours. Act now and you’ll pay just $630 for Microsoft’s 128GB tablet. Need more storage? Upgrade to 256GB and pay just $680.

These deals save you at least 37% on the original asking prices. But place your order tomorrow and you’ll pay more than you had to.

Woot’s limited-time sale offers the 128GB Surface Pro 8 in platinum and the 256GB model in graphite, both of which are gorgeous colors. The tablets are identical — apart from storage — on the inside, however. That means you’ll get an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and 8GB of RAM, while the 13-inch PixelSense Flow display has a resolution of 2,880×1,920 pixels and a super fast 120Hz refresh rate for a responsive experience.

Thunderbolt 4 ports, a built-in 1080p camera and up to 16 hours of battery life round out the main specifications, while Windows 11 is the software that holds it all together. That means you’ll also be able to use Windows Hello for quick and easy authentication, while the built-in kickstand makes this a great option for watching media on the go.

Remember that Woot’s deals will only hang around for a few hours, although you don’t need to do anything special to get these prices — just choose the storage option that’s right for you and place your order.

