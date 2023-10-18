Get the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset on sale at Amazon … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Brittany Vincent
Amazon is currently offering one of the lowest prices yet on the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset. The 4.6-star-rated headset is a must-have for anyone playing on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. It can pair directly to your console without the need for additional cables or dongles to complicate matters. Plus, it includes support for spatial sound tech including Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset, $85 (reduced from $100)
With games like “Street Fighter 6” and “Diablo IV” on the horizon, a good gaming headset is a must. The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset features an auto-mute option, a flip-down microphone that you can lift out of the way when talking isn’t required, and plush, comfortable ear cups for long-term wear. Most importantly, it boasts a 15-hour battery life with a reliable mic that won’t have you sounding like you’re underwater when trying to chat with your friends.
One Amazon reviewer called it “killer”, pointing out how great the headset’s auto-mute works. “I just upgraded from PS4 to the XSX and had to get some accessories, this is a winner. The mic sounds good (according to my friends) and the auto-mute (basically a noise gate) works very well to keep background noise at bay, which says a lot… I have kids!”
Get the Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset for 15% off on Amazon now.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset, $85 (reduced from $100)
If you’re not gaming or looking for a hands-free phone solution, a better solution is a great, reliable pair of headphones. They’ll help you tune out the world and tune in to your favorite music, TV shows, podcasts and more. Top-rated headphones and earbuds are great for working out or bringing along on summer vacations. They also make fantastic gift ideas.
We’ve gathered some of the top-rated headphones and earbuds on Amazon to help you find your perfect pair.
The 4.7-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are one of the most popular earbuds of 2023. The AirPods Pro 2 offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
The 4.3-star-rated Bose Sport earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. This means you can confidently wear them while running, swimming or hitting the gym.
Many Amazon reviewers praise the earbuds for their fit and comfort. “These are the best fitting wireless earbuds I have found for workouts! I was using AirPods for a while, but without fail, at least one would pop out while I’m running around. These stay in exceptionally well while I am working out,” wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.
Unlike many of Bose’s other earbuds and headphones, the Bose Sport earbuds are not noise-canceling.
Bose Sport earbuds, $129 (reduced from $179)
With a 4.7-star rating, the Beats Solo3 headphones are one of the best-rated headphones on Amazon. The on-ear headphones are a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes.
These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $129 (reduced from $200)
The Beats Studio3 headphones have accumulated over 33,000 customer reviews. The headphones are currently sitting at a 4.7-star rating, so you can trust that they’re high quality.
On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the headphones feature real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. The Beats Studio3 also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they’ve been worn for hours.
Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening and currently have an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)
The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.
Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that “the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose.”
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones, $329
Samsung’s highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.
These top-rated earbuds currently have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 14,000 positive customer reviews.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)
Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds have a 4.5-star rating with over 22,000 reviews. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
“The sound is awesome. l love the great bass and treble mix together,” shared one verified buyer on Amazon. “I’m a fan of Audible and it feels like the reader is in the same room with me”.
Samsung Galaxy Live, $99 (reduced from $170)
These 4.4-star-rated JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.
“These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “The sound is amazing! It’s not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience.”
JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25
It’s important to note that not all active noise cancelation features are the same — some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancellation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app. The affordable earbuds currently boast a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They’re IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app’s “Find My Headset” feature will help track them down via sound alerts.
Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds, $70 (reduced from $80)
These 4.3-star JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.
They are designed to offer JBL’s pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof. Plus, they’re one of our favorite AirPods alternatives for budget shoppers.
JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)
When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.3-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that’s actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).
They’re “not Bose good,” one reviewer explains, “but well worth the price.” Another verified reviewer adds that the buds “vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!”
The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.
Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $36 after coupon (reduced from $80)
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world’s best active noise cancelation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears’ liking. They also have an “aware mode” that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-cancelling earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299
