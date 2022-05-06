Apple Music Student Discount Free Trial Extended: How to Get and Cancel Subscription – Tech Times

(Photo : youtube/ Nikias Molina) Apple Music TV

Apple Music has always given a free trial for students that lasts for three months before they are offered the option of a subscription that is half the price and with Apple TV+ included.

However, Apple doing things differently this month as the company will double the free period from three months to six months for students in selected countries. The qualifying requirements will depend by country.

According to Apple, for an individual to qualify for the Apple Music subscription they must be a student studying a bachelor degree, a post-graduate degree or should be equivalent to Higher Education course at a University, College or Post-Secondary School.

For College students, they must be within the US only while for Post-Secondary School, students should be in Canada only. Technical colleges, junior colleges and special courses are eligible in Japan, according to 8Bit.

In the United Kingdom, the offer is open to all university students. You can check whether the subscription is available in your country and if you qualify to get it by visiting the site applemusic.com/student.

Apple is very determined to promote the service this year, with a Super Bowl promotion offering a five-month free trial.

Even though that required you to Shazam Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 song during the Super Bowl game, you can go through the system by using a link to open the song in Shazam which is shazam/promotion.

This offer is valid in these countries and it is valid only to new subscribers:

Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada and the United States.

The reason behind Apple Music promoting its service could be due to the iOS 14.5 beta that now lets you set Spotify as your default music player for Siri.

The first time you ask Siri to play you a song, it will list all of the streaming services that you have installed on your device and it will ask you which of them you would want to use. As soon as you have done so, Siri defaults to that service for other requests.

Open the Apple Music app or iTunes, then go to “Listen Now” or “For You” option. Tap or click the trial offer, remember that it is one trial per person or family. Choose “Student” then tap or click on “Verify Eligibility” afterwards.

After clicking on “Student”, you will be taken to the UniDAYS website where you will need to follow the onscreen instructions to verify your enrollment. This will serve as proof that you are a student. After UNiDAYS verifies that you are a student, you will be redirected back to the Apple app or iTunes.

Sign in with the Apple ID and password that you use to make payments. If you don’t have an Apple ID, choose “Create New Apple ID”, then follow the instructions. Confirm your billing information and add a valid payment method. Tap or click “Join.”

Student subscription will get a six month trial thanks to Apple Music’s new promo, but after six months you will be charged $4.99 a month for the subscription.

Canceling the Apple Music University subscription is the same way as canceling an ordinary subscription. If you are using an iOS or iPadOS, go to “Settings” then click on your name and choose “Subscriptions.” Tap on the Apple Music entry. At the “Edit Subscription” screen, tap the “Cancel Subscription” or “Free Trial” button to confirm the cancellation.

To cancel on an Android device, tap on the “Listen Now” icon. Open the three-dot settings menu and select “Account.” From there, you need to choose “Manage Subscription” and choose “Cancel Subscription.”

