iPhone 15 Pro Max to face 3-4 week delay – analyst – 9to5Mac

Apple is expected to announced the iPhone 15 line in three weeks and begin shipping hardware in four weeks. The highest end iPhone with the most advanced camera system may face delays into October, however, due to image sensor readiness.

Camera parts supplier Sony will not be able to provide the image sensor used by the iPhone 15 Pro Max in time for it to ship alongside the other new models. That’s according to a major equity analyst note viewed and described by a 9to5Mac source.

Apple is expected to deliver the biggest camera upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will use a periscope lens system that will deliver greater optical zoom than the current 3x limit. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro will not receive this upgrade. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will include ultra-wide and wide cameras, but not telephoto cameras.

We expect Apple to announce the new iPhones alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 on September 12. Pre-orders will likely start on September 15 with deliveries starting September 22. The three to four week delay described by the analyst note could put iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries between October 6 and October 13.

Apple has resorted to shipping certain iPhone models a few weeks later than others in previous years. iPhone XR shipped after iPhone XS, and iPhone 14 Plus shipped after iPhone 14, for example. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max also shipped weeks after iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

An analyst note from Bank of America previously predicted iPhone 15 shipments slipping to October this year. A shortly lived rumor of iPhone 15 Pro display production issues also surfaced this summer.

The iPhone 15 line is expected to replace the Lightning charging port with USB-C like new iPads. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will adopt the Dynamic Island design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Titanium is expected to replace stainless steel on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro models will also replace the standard mute switch with a programmable button similar to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

source