Is Apple TV+ worth it? – British GQ

Let's establish one thing off the bat: in a "war" between cash-rich international media conglomerates who operate an effective oligopoly on the media we digitally consume, there is no underdog. This is not David vs. Goliath — it's more a no holds barred triple threat match between hulking giants with excessively large shoulders, slugging one another with steel chairs. As far as we should be concerned? The more competition, the better.

And for a long time, it wasn't much of a fight. Netflix may as well be a metonym for streaming at this point: they're the biggest boy, they've certainly been on the block the longest, and they spend the most money. According to Variety, they poured £10.4 billion into original (or notionally original) content in 2021; Amazon spent around the same, if a little less, whereas Apple TV+, having existed for less three years, has coughed up a relatively paltry £4.98 billion across movies and shows.

And yet, for all of Netflix's financial dominance, Apple gave them the bloodiest of noses last month, pipping them to a gold-coated post: the Oscar that they've so long yearned for. They were the unlikeliest of candidates to make history, but they did, bolstered by a last-minute groundswell of support for Best Picture winner CODA. Even worse, it came down to a two-horse race between the crowdpleaser and Netflix's own candidate, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog — the presumed winner as early as January.

CODA is not, by any means, a terrific film. It is far, far away from the apex example of American cinema to have been released across the last twelve months; it barely scratches the top twenty. A touching TV movie with a potent emotional throughline, it was not the merit pick — but then, those crowned Best Picture seldom are. Whatever the case, Apple TV+ has achieved the historical label of being the first platform to break the Academy's streaming taboo, and at the expense of their most bitter rival. In the Space Race that is the streaming wars, Apple just put their man on the moon.

To rub their face in it further, Netflix's 2021 attempt, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, cost them over £150 million in production costs alone. Although Apple's acquisition of CODA out of Sundance Film Festival broke records, it was for the relatively measly sum of £19 million — chump change compared to 'flix's nine-figure bet.

There is one bump in the road for Apple: their presumed Oscar-runner for 2023 is the £90 million slavery drama Emancipation, starring none other than Will Smith. You've probably heard, but his public image isn't exactly in the best of shape.

But Apple's recent surge hasn't been relegated to the moviesphere. While they've boasted a number of commercial, if not striking critical TV hits in past years (think: the sparingly funny but inoffensive football dramedy Ted Lasso, or the oft baffling Morning Show) they've not hit a terrific run of form. Netflix has earned and maintained its dominance because of consumer trust; a conveyor belt of series' like Orange is the New Black, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Russian Doll has aligned them with quality in the public eye.

2022 might be the year where even that narrative is challenged. As a number of commentators online have increasingly observed, Apple has quietly released a series of prestige hits over the last handful of months. The dystopian workplace satire Severance kicked things off in mid-February, scoring highly among critics and audiences alike, followed by the WeWork fiasco story WeCrashed and South Korean literary drama Pachinko.

Slow Horses, the Gary Oldman-starring domestic spy drama set in the musky corridors of MI5, has been similarly lauded: Empire's four-star review called it “grimly authentic,” and The AV Club's own paean called it “chock full of characters, lines, and moments that will work brilliantly for fans of spy thrillers”.

Netflix has had its own hits (take All of Us Are Dead or Kanye docuseries jeen-yuhs) as has Disney Plus (The Dropout); there's good reason for Amazon's inconspicuous absence. And with hotly-anticipated new seasons of Better Call Saul (lauded across the board in early reviews) and Stranger Things en route, we might soon see a return to usual business.

So, is Apple TV+ worth it? Apple's momentum doesn't look to fizzle out any time soon — on top of Emancipation, they're also playing host to Martin Scorsese's De Niro-starring Killers of the Flower Moon, having apparently taken a leaf out of the ‘flix playbook. On the televisual side of things, the Nicole Kidman-led feminist anthology series Roar could well take over the cultural conversation later this month, with similar hype building around Elizabeth Moss’ sci-fi revenge series Shining Girls, which bows at the end fo April.

The message is clear: Apple TV+ is more than ready to play with the big boys.

