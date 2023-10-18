10TV+ is available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Apple TV – 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stay up to date on what’s happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

10TV+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Stream 10TV original storytelling, local investigations and reporting on the biggest issues affecting Columbus and the nation.

Download 10TV+ today on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV , just search “10TV.”

You can also stream on-the-go with the free 10TV News mobile app.

What is 10TV+

10TV+ is a FREE streaming app that offers live breaking news, weather, sports talk, investigations and more, keeping you up to date on what’s happening in Columbus. It’s everything you love about 10TV plus more!

Where can I watch 10TV live?

10TV+ is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Our streaming content is also available on the web by visiting https://www.10tv.com/watch or on WBNS’s mobile app. Download the app from the Apple or Android store and click on the “Watch” tab at the bottom of the screen. The app is FREE and does not require any credit card to watch.

How can I stream live news for Columbus?

10TV+ offers you live and on demand news coverage from 10TV. Don’t miss your favorite local newscast, weather and more. The app is FREE and does not require any credit card information. Download now!

Do I get all the content from 10TV with 10TV+?

All live newscasts, weather coverage, breaking news and special reports are available on 10TV+. Fact-checking from VERIFY, sports news from LockedOn and original exclusive content are also available to stream live and on demand on 10TV+. Some of the 10TV programming is not available on 10TV+. However, all the local news that affects Columbus is available to watch anytime and anywhere.

Can I watch 10TV content live and on demand?

Yes! You can watch all your newscasts, weather coverage, breaking news, originals and more live and on demand.

Where can I use 10TV+?

You can watch 10TV+ from anywhere! Moved away and miss your favorite morning newscast from 10TV? No problem. With 10TV+ you can stream it and catch up with what’s happening in Columbus, no matter where you are.

What content is available on 10TV+?

10TV+ offers a wide variety of content from breaking news, daily newscasts, weather, sports news from LockedOn, fact-checking from VERIFY, originals and much more. The app is FREE so come check it out!

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Next up in 5

Example video title will go here for this video

In Other News

Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.

source