The Last of Us Part I PC's features and specs detailed – PlayStation

Naughty Dog offers a deeper look at The Last of Us Part I’s upcoming debut on PC.

After its successful debut on the PlayStation 5 console last year, The Last of Us Part I is making its way to PC on March 28! Marking the first time The Last of Us has been available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, we can’t wait for new and returning players to experience Joel and Ellie’s emotional journey on a new platform.

Whether you’re coming to the launch of The Last of Us Part I on PC as a first timer – maybe you’ve been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO and want to jump into the game? – or if you’re a returning player who wants to experience this memorable adventure all over again, we hope the PC version will be an exciting way for everyone to play.

We previously confirmed Part I’s PC iteration will bring with it the same main content as its PS5 counterpart, but with the PC release drawing near, we snuck by some frightening Clickers to deliver more information about what players can expect.

Whatever your previous experience with The Last of Us Part I, its PC release brings with it plenty of PC features to bring Joel and Ellie’s tense and unforgettable journey to life. This version of The Last of Us Part I is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. Part I will feature AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support*, VSync and frame rate cap options, and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more.

Through the experiences of Joel and Ellie, PC players can fully immerse themselves in beautiful yet haunting environments in stunning detail with true 4K resolutions**. From the harsh, oppressive streets of the Boston QZ to the overgrown and abandoned homes of Bill’s Town to so much more, embark on a beautiful journey across the United States of America with Ultra-Wide Monitor Support for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios.

Experience all these locations, stealthily sneaking through abandoned homes and cities (and picking their drawers and cabinets clean looking for supplies) or engage in tense, captivating action with 3D audio support to better hear the rustle of leaves, the crack of glass, or the footfalls of enemies trying to ambush you***.

The Last of Us Part I on PC features DualSense controller support through a wired connection so players can feel the impact of battle, the rumble of a tank rolling by, and so much more through haptic feedback and dynamic triggers. With support for the DualShock 4 controller, a wide range of other gamepads, and keyboard and mouse, players can adjust their playstyle to suit their preferences. The PC release includes a number of new control customization options including full control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse control, an adaptive mode that allows players to combine keyboard and controller inputs, and more.

As our team has been hard at work on the PC version since Part I’s PS5 release, we’ve also been continuously listening to player feedback. The Last of Us Part I on PC will include a number of bug fixes and improvements throughout the game, in big part thanks to our community’s feedback.

To ensure you have a smooth experience, we recommend the following PC specifications:

Whether you’re a new or old player, The Last of Us Part I on PC will bring with it the same core gameplay experience of the PS5 version, including its award-winning campaign, the Left Behind DLC chapter, additional modes like Speedrun Mode****, Permadeath Mode, and Photo Mode. Part I’s PC launch will also include The Last of Us Part I’s suite of accessibility features so that players can adjust the experience to suit their needs and preferences.

If you’re counting the days until launch, you can still pre-purchase The Last of Us Part I on PC.

The Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I for PC via Steam is still available in limited quantities in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg through direct.playstation.com. Pre-purchase it to receive a SteelBook, physical copies of The Last of Us: American Dreams comics, and more.

Additionally, the standard and digital deluxe editions of The Last of Us Part I are still available for pre-purchase. All pre-purchases will receive bonus supplements and bonus weapon parts for their adventure, while the Digital Deluxe Edition includes early in-game unlocks, cosmetics, and more. Make like a Runner and head over to the following storefronts to pre-purchase your copy now:

We have been so moved by the incredible support from new and old fans alike for the franchise over the years, and especially since the start of 2023. We’re so grateful to the incredible fans, new and old, who have been loving The Last of Us series on HBO, and for everyone who has been, and with this PC launch is looking forward to, jumping into our games. Thank you for all your continued support, and we can’t wait to welcome more players to Joel and Ellie’s journey on March 28.

* Compatible PC and graphics card required for enhanced graphics.

** Compatible PC, graphics card, and 4K display device required.

*** 3D Audio requires stereo headphones or compatible speakers.

****Game progression required to unlock for The Last of Us Part I Standard Edition.

