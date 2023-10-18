Get New, Previous-Gen Google Pixel Phones for as Little as $160 – CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
The Pixel 7 series is the latest lineup, but earlier models like the 5, 6 and 6 Pro are still great phones with a lot to offer.
Google’s Pixel 7 series may be the current flagship phones, but there’s still a lot to love about older Pixel models. (Especially the price.) Previous generations of the Google Pixel still provide decent specs, from quality cameras to a sleek design and more. Right now, Woot has a variety of new (not refurbished) Google Pixel phones available — from the 4 to the 6 Pro — at affordable prices. You can shop the entire sale selection now through March 31, while supplies last.
The Pixel 6 series feature the Tensor chip, which provides up to 48 hours of battery life, high-end camera features, accurate voice transcription and more. The Pixel 6 Pro was awarded a CNET Editors’ Choice award in 2021 and remains a great pick for Android users. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen, along with the same main wide-angle camera and ultrawide camera as the Pixel 6, and an additional 4x telephoto lens. You can pick up a fully unlocked model during this Woot sale for just $470.
If you’re looking to spend a little less and don’t mind going with Verizon, you can grab a regular Pixel 6. The 6.4-inch screen is still large enough for the average person and it offers 256GB of storage for $380. And while the Pixel 5 has fewer features, it’s still a solid smartphone for most people — and it’s fully unlocked with 128GB of storage. Right now it’s marked down to $340.
If you’re looking for the most budget-friendly options, the Pixel 4 comes in at bottom-dollar pricing. It’s fully unlocked and costs just $160. Or the Pixel 4XL, with a slightly larger screen is available at $235. However, these two models will no longer receive security updates from Google and each comes with just 64GB of storage, which may make the newer models available in this sale a better long-term investment.
Read more: Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro vs. Pixel 5: What Google’s Earlier Phones Still Offer
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans
Get New, Previous-Gen Google Pixel Phones for as Little as $160 – CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.