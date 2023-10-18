Surface Book 3, 2, Laptop Studio, Laptop 4, 3, and Surface Pro 7+ get new firmware update – Neowin

Microsoft is rolling out the September 2023 firmware update for even more devices, including the unsupported Surface Book 2 (it reached the end of support on May 30, 2023). The update fixes a security vulnerability and improves overall performance. It available for the following devices:
Below you can find the list of new drivers for each device.
Surface Book 3 and Laptop 3 (Intel):
Surface Book 2:
Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 4 (Intel):
Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
Surface Pro 7+:
Here is extra information about the release:
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows Update
Surface Support website:
Surface Laptop 3 (Intel):
If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection.
Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears, again (about 20 seconds).
Microsoft has also released the Surface September 2023 firmware update for other devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro X.
