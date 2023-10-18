OpenAI DALL-E 2: The 200 Best Inventions of 2022 – TIME

DALL-E 2 democratizes the power of artificial intelligence in perhaps the most entertaining way possible. Just type in what you want to see—say, “a koala dunking basketball”—and the AI engine developed by OpenAI generates an image. Released in April, DALL-E 2 offers more realistic and accurate images with four times the resolution of its predecessor, unveiled in 2021. Though endlessly amusing to its 1 million users, DALL-E was created with two bigger aspirations in mind, co-inventor Aditya Ramesh says: “to teach an AI to understand the relationship between images and text, and subsequently teach AI systems to see the world the way humans do.”

