How to Use Your Phone As a Firestick Remote – Business Insider

Jump to

The Amazon Fire TV Stick (better known as the Firestick) is incredibly small, and its remote is just as tiny. This makes it easy to hold, but even easier to lose in your couch cushions.

Luckily, you don’t need the remote that came with your Firestick to control it. If you have a smartphone — either an iPhone or Android — you can download the Fire TV app and use it as a remote control.

Here’s how to use the Fire TV app as your Firestick’s remote.

Before you do anything, make sure that your smartphone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Firestick. You can check what Wi-Fi network your Firestick is on by opening the Settings menu, and then selecting Network.

Once they’re connected to the same network:

1. Download the Fire TV app onto your iPhone or Android and open it.

2. The first time you open the Fire TV app, you’ll be asked to give the app Local Network Permission — click Sure.

Quick tip: It’ll also ask you to enable notifications, but you don’t need to do this if you don’t want to.

3. The app should automatically start looking for Fire TV devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone. Once your Firestick appears in the list, tap it.

4. A four-digit code will appear on your TV screen. Enter this code into the app.

Give your devices a moment, and they should connect. Your Firestick will go back to the home screen, and your Fire TV app will show you the remote control.

If the Fire TV app can’t find your Firestick, or the two won’t connect correctly, disconnect both devices from the internet and then reconnect them. You might also need to tap Set Up New Device and log into your Amazon account.

The Fire TV app offers two different kinds of remotes, as well as an extra one if you’re using an Android phone.

All of these remotes include separate buttons for getting to the home screen, going back, rewinding and fast-forwarding, pausing and playing, and opening a menu.

To switch between the different remotes, open the Fire TV app’s remote screen and tap the gear icon in the top-left corner. It’ll bring you to a screen where you can enable or disable the different remotes.

source