Get an Amazon Fire Stick for half-off – Mashable

SAVE 50%: The Amazon Fire Stick is on sale for $19.99 when using the promo code NEW23 during checkout at Amazon, which gives you a discount of $20.

With so many streaming service options available, choosing the best one can be a challenge. However, Amazon has a great deal right now for people who love to save money, sync their devices to Alexa, and enjoy great TV. Now may be the perfect time for you to consider the Fire Stick.

As of March 8, Amazon is offering its Fire Stick for only $19.99, down from $39.99. That’s a savings of $20, or 50% off. To redeem this offer, simply use the coupon code NEW23 at checkout. As always, there are a few terms and conditions to keep in mind:

The coupon code can’t be combined with other offers

The discount is applied only to the original listing price, which is $39.99 as of now

Only one offer per customer and account

The promo code NEW23 must be typed during checkout for the discount to be activated

The deal is available until March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT

Returns are subject to any applicable return policies

With the Amazon Fire Stick, you can watch local news, sports, streaming services, and listen to music using your favorite apps. The Fire Stick also includes a remote control that is easy to use. Best of all, you can use Alexa through the Fire Stick voice control remote whenever you don’t feel like pushing any buttons.

The Fire Stick also supports Dolby Atmos sound so you can feel enveloped in your favorite shows, films, or songs. At only $19.99, this deal is definitely worth checking out before time is up.

