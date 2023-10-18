The first GMC Hummer EV SUV could raise millions for charity – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
The supertruck can fly
The GMC Hummer EV SUV is set to enter production this year, and the first of the electric trucks off the line will be raising money for a good cause.
GMC is auctioning the build slot for VIN001 at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 28.
All proceeds from the sale are earmarked for the Tread Lightly organization, which promotes responsible outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing and off-road driving.
The truck on offer is a limited availability Edition 1 model that has a starting retail price of $105,595.
TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 GMC HUMMER EV IS THE ULTIUM-ATE TRUCK
The Hummer EV SUV goes on sale this year. (GMC)
Based on the same platform as the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV is shorter in length and has an enclosed cargo area.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER
The Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 is equipped with an 830 hp drivetrain. (GMC)
It has an estimated range of 300 miles per charge and comes equipped with a 830 hp tri-motor drivetrain that is capable of accelerating it to 60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds.
The Hummer EV SUV and pickup share a common platform. (GMC)
The Edition 1 also features an air suspension that can be used to adjust the ride height of the vehicle and a four-wheel-steering system with a CrabWalk mode that allows it to drive diagonally at a 10-degree angle at low speeds.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Barrett-Jackson has not put a pre-auction estimate on what it expects the vehicle to go for, but the first Hummer EV pickup was sold at last year’s event for $2.5 million benefiting the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital’s automotive editor.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
The first GMC Hummer EV SUV could raise millions for charity – Fox News
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.